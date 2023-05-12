Prof. Musa Abidemi Muhibi of the Edo State University, Uzairue, has declared that Nigeria required a minimum of 1.8 million units of blood per year to meet the blood transfusion need of its citizens.

Muhibi, a Professor of Haematology at the university made the declaration while delivering the 7th Inaugural lecture series of the University titled ‘The Cycle in Blood Safety: Being Efficient, Selfish and Effectively Generous’.

Muhibi, who is the Dean of the Faculty of Applied Health Sciences said that the rate of blood donation in Nigeria is low, with only a maximum of 10 per cent of blood donors being voluntary donors.

The majority of blood donations, according to him, come from family replacement donors, some of who are not adequately screened for blood-borne infections and other health conditions.

He said, “Nigeria has one of the lowest voluntary blood donation rates globally, with only 10 per cent of blood supply coming from voluntary donors.

“The majority of the blood supply, which is about 60 per cent, comes from family replacement donors while 30 per cent comes from paid blood donors.”

The haematology professor also noted that the demand for blood transfusion is high in Nigeria, as the country has one of the highest maternal mortality rates globally and an increased prevalence of infectious diseases such as malaria which require blood transfusion.

He said blood transfusion is a crucial aspect of healthcare services, particularly in emergency situations and during medical procedures like surgeries, adding that It can save lives by providing blood for transfusion to patients in need of blood.

Muhibi also highlighted factors affecting voluntary blood donation in Nigeria to fear of needles, lack of trust in the healthcare system, inadequate awareness, cultural and religious beliefs.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor said the lecture became imperative as it highlights the importance of promoting voluntary blood donation and a sustainable blood transfusion system in the country.

The VC said, “this is a significant milestone in your academic career, and I am confident that you will continue to make invaluable contributions to the field of blood safety.”





Aluyor particularly commended the Medical Laboratory Science Department of the university for producing a second inaugural lecturer this year and also for having a 100% pass rate in their professional examinations.

