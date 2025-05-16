Nigeria must strive for self-sufficiency, reduce frivolous importation —OAU Muslim graduates

THE Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) has emphasised the urgency for Nigeria to strive towards self-sufficiency, produce what it needs and reduce or eliminate frivolous importation into the country.

The association stated this in a communique issued after its 2025 national reunion conference held at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, from Friday, 9 May to Sunday, 11 May, 2025.

The conference, themed ‘Sustainable Framework for Inclusive Economic Growth’, featured the presentation of 118 scholarships and grants to OAU undergraduate and postgraduate students, amounting to N12.25 million.

Since its inception in 2008, the association has disbursed about N88 million to 1,286 students of the institution.

The reunion lecture, titled ‘Cross-Border Trade and Security Implications on the Nigerian Economy: Taking Advantage of Global Trade Dynamics’, was delivered by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, with the Chief Executive Officer of Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, Dr. Adeyemi Murtadha Adeniji, serving as chairman of the occasion.

The association also held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), where it reviewed activities from the past year and received reports from its various chapters.

In the communiqué signed by the National President, Mr. Mohammed Buari, and the National Secretary, Mr. Sefiu Ikudaisi, UNIFEMGA stated that government trade policies must protect the local economy from excessive importation, empower local businesses to export, and ensure the adequate security of citizens.

The association commended the recent launch of the Nigeria First policy by President Bola Tinubu, as well as the various creative reforms introduced by the Customs CG, Mr. Adeniyi, which it said have tripled the agency’s revenue generation.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration is supposed to reset Nigeria’s economic advancement and ease the burden of hardship on the citizenry; but thus far, the selfish activities of some saboteurs and the unpatriotic nature of some Nigerians have made the last two years a tough one for everybody,” it stated.

It implored all elected and appointed leaders to be responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people, to embrace good governance and to uphold fairness and justice for all, as enshrined in the constitution, while making the fear of Allah their guiding principle.

The association noted that since Nigeria is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic society, efforts should be directed at upholding both the letter and spirit of the Federal Character principle, without sacrificing merit in governmental affairs.

Condemning terrorist acts in parts of the country and the “selective killings of innocent Nigerians,” UNIFEMGA advised the Federal Government to avoid “the present stereotype of pigeon-holing” the problem as a religious issue, asserting that it is more of a political, ethnic and economic matter.

The association recommended the Islamic concept of leadership, “which is rooted in the institutionalisation of the principles of fairness and justice, integrity, transparency and competency rather than patronage.”

It advised all leaders, as well as all Nigerians, to live in peace and harmony and to learn to tolerate one another.

