Lagos State Governor, on Thursday, expressed great concern over the increasing rate at which Nigerian youths are going abroad to study, saying the craze must have to be reversed.

He said reversing the trend is necessary because Nigeria is losing huge amount of money through the process to other countries.

Sanwo-Olu raised this concern at the grand finale of the 26th convocation ceremony of LASU.

According to him, Nigeria must have to make its schools particularly tertiary institutions not only more attractive to Nigerian people but must also make them to be competitive with others at global level.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the visitor to LASU explained that LASU had already taken the path to become a highly rated university in the world ranking by developing its curriculum to meet global socio-economic needs.

He declared that he is in total support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the Student Loan Act, saying the policy would certainly help indigent students to realise their academic dreams and aspirations.

Governor Sanwo- Olu, however, congratulated all the academic doctorate graduands and the 11 eminent Nigerians, who were conferred with honorary doctoral degrees (Causa) and appreciation awards of the institution at the event.

He said he is particularly proud of them all, tasking them to do more for humanity.

He then announced a cash gift of N10 million to the undergraduate Law student, Miss Aminat Yusuf, who graduated with the best result ever recorded in LASU since establishment 40 years ago.

He explained that half of the money would be given to her from his personal purse while the state government would cough out the balance.

He said the young lady really demonstrated the spirit of hardwork, diligence, perseverance and doggedness in her studies for her to graduate with a 5.0 perfect score in her Cumulative Gradient Point Avearge(CGPA).

