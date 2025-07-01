Nigeria must restrategise to curb brain drain in health sector – Mimiko

… says it’s legacy of a conquered country

Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has called on the federal government to urgently address, restrategise and fully implement clear-cut policies to halt the mass brain drain in Nigeria.

Mimiko, who made this call on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, described the ongoing brain drain as a major national emergency but said a well-funded health sector could curb the alarming emigration of health personnel from Nigeria.

Speaking while delivering a lecture to commemorate the 81st birthday of Senator Bode Olajumoke, with the theme: “Conqueror, Conquered and Consequences: A Discourse on Brain Drain,” organised by the Bode Olajumoke Education and Hospitality Initiative (BOEHI).

The former governor noted that addressing the emigration of health professionals would close the gaps in healthcare delivery.

Highlighting the alarming rate at which health workers are leaving the country, the former governor said: “Medical Health Revamp system-wide reform anchored on increased funding is the very first step towards reducing the dangerous emigration of medical personnel from Nigeria.”

Mimiko, a trained medical doctor, lamented the failure of successive governments to meet the 15 per cent budgetary allocation to health as agreed in the 2001 Abuja Declaration, noting that Nigeria has never exceeded five per cent.

He insisted that only improved and consistent investment in health infrastructure and personnel welfare can reverse the trend.

Mimiko traced the brain drain phenomenon from the era of slavery and colonialism to present-day voluntary migration, warning that while diaspora remittances and technology transfers may be seen as benefits, they pale in comparison to the long-term costs of skilled human resource flight.

He acknowledged Nigeria’s 2023 National Policy on Health Workforce Migration as a step in the right direction, and said, “Our leaders must create circumstances and an environment that ensure our brains are available for our services and development. Brain drain is the legacy of a conquered country

“It must not remain a document. It needs political will to translate its commendable strategies into action, backed by adequate and uninterrupted funding, and consistent policies.”

He also posed a deeper question about Nigeria’s preparedness to solve the problem, citing unresolved national issues and said, “Can we summon the patriotic fervour to pursue these solutions while debates on constitutional legitimacy, national cohesion, and security remain unresolved?”

He posited that to fully tackle the subject of brain drain in Nigeria, Africa must come to the realisation that it has moved from being “involuntarily conquered to being voluntarily conquered,”

He maintained that “the way out is for us all, particularly our leaders “to create circumstances and environment that will ensure that our brain is available for our services and development.”

Mimiko concluded by calling for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation, devolution of more powers to federating units, and the legalisation of state and local policing as urgent steps towards improving national security and governance.

In his goodwill message, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, praised Senator Olajumoke’s legacy and affirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening the health sector and retaining professionals.

The governor said, ” I wish to pledge the State Government’s collaboration with the Bode Olajumoke Education and Hospitality Initiative in any way possible.

“We share a common goal and noble objectives of promoting human welfare and dignity, and we look forward to exploring ways in which we can work together.

“The initiative’s focus on education and hospitality is particularly noteworthy, as these are critical areas that require our collective attention.

“I would like to express our gratitude to Senator Olajumoke for his contributions to Nigeria and Ondo State. His legacy serves as a reminder of the transformative power of humanism and the importance of prioritising human dignity and welfare.

“I have no doubt that his self-sacrificing contributions would continue to impact generations to come.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Olugbenga Ale, commended Mimiko for his insightful presentation and advocated for collective national action to stem the tide of professional emigration.

He congratulated Senator Bode Olajumoke for what he stands for in the state and the country.

