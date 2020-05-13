Nigeria must prepare for post COVID-19 era ― DG NITDA

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has urged Nigerian technology experts to get ready for new innovations and ideas after the world might have defeated the novel Coronavirus that is currently ravaging our economies.

Inuwa, made this call as a Panelist during the Africa Tech Leaders Webinar Series organised by Digital Jewels with the theme: ‘COVID-19 Pandemic: The Africa Leaders’ Outlook’, on Tuesday.

The DG said that, with all that has happened during Coronavirus scourge, African Countries can still key into technology and digitise its processes. According to him, this will boast the continent’s economy after the Pandemic.

He further noted that Nigeria, through policies and regulations, has already laid a foundation on which digital services can help revive economies that were ravaged by COVID-19 globally.

The DG announced that digital transformation has positively played a big role during this pandemic in accelerating the trends of digital technologies and how it will also help us to address the changes.

Inuwa revealed that NITDA, since the outbreak, has come up with different programmes to cushion the effect of COVID-19, especially in Nigeria.

He said, the scourge has completely shattered so many planned events and activities across the globe, but that should not be a yardstick for innovators not coming up with new ideas that will help in reviving Nigeria’s economy.

“For me, the promising silver lining in this pandemic is accelerating technology trends and shaping the future of digital economy and digital transformation in general,” the DG said.

He added that “When President Muhammadu Buhari came into power in 2015, he promised to make drastic changes in Nigeria, particularly in the economic sector. The government then set up a committee on Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which identified ICT as a key enabler”.

“We took digital transformation as a journey, and it started some years back. President Muhammadu Buhari redesigned our Ministry from Communications to Communications and Digital Economy. This is a giant step in achieving our target in transforming Nigeria into digital country”.

“The Federal Executive Council set up a policy that will be cascaded to MDAs and NITDA is issuing regulatory instruments that can help any MDAs to perform its work better. Also, we issued guidelines, standard and framework for government policymakers and other stakeholders to deliver their Technological services efficiently,” he maintained.

While answering question on a recently concluded Nigeria COVID-19 Innovation Challenge, Inuwa said that, the idea was to find a solution to the effect of Coronavirus using technology measures.

“We initiated the Nigeria COVID-19 Innovation Challenge that brought innovators together to ideate digital strategy and how to contain the spread of the virus and prepare us for post-COVID-19 era. During the opening of the challenge, we received over 1500 applications from different Ministries, Agencies, Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 and the Private Sector”, he said.

Reacting to a question on the rising cost of data and poor network connectivity in Nigeria, the DG said, “it is not within NITDA’s jurisdiction, it is the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that has the mandate to license telecommunication and internet service providers.

“However, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has been talking about improving the services, especially reviewing the cost, which is a process. NCC is already working on that and I am sure they will engage stakeholders to improve telecommunication services”.

He further enlightened the audience on the role of NITDA in ensuring IT adoption, stating that some of the policies the agency has rolled out include Nigerian Enterprise Architecture and Nigerian e-Government Masterplan which are documented to highlight short and long term plan on what NITDA intend to achieve in IT adoption and investment.

“At NITDA, we came up with different initiatives to prepare the way for Digital transformation, among others, we have developed and implemented as follows: Nigeria e-government master plan, Nigeria eGovernment Framework, Nigeria eGovernment Enterprise Architecture, Nigeria Cloud Computing Polices, Digital First initiative and Nigeria Smart Initiative Policy Framework. These initiatives have been helping us all during this COVID-19. They will continue to assist us even after the pandemic”, he said.

Inuwa, however, noted that NITDA has been clearing IT projects from different Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure quality service is rendered.

He said, “NITDA makes sure all IT projects from MDAs are being cleared by NITDA as stipulated in the law. We check the value for money and local content compliance which aligns with our National e-Government Masterplan. We also conducted extensive capacity building training for MDAs and citizens in general on how to adopt and embrace digital technology”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story

[PROFILE]: Who Is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff?

On Tuesday, May 12, there was an official statement that Professor Ibrahim Gambari would succeed the late Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The official announcement according to the Presidency will be made on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting… Read full story

Reps Tackle FG For Using Foreign Airline To Evacuate Nigerians Abroad

The House of Representatives on Tuesday kicked against the Federal Government’s decision to engage foreign airlines in evacuating Nigerians stranded in abroad. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Shamsudeen Bello and eight others… Read full story

Reps Unhappy Over Mysterious Deaths In Jigawa •Ask FG to halt evacuation of COVID-19 patients to states of origin

The House of Representatives on Tuesday solicited for Federal Government’s intervention to urgently establish at least five testing centres in Jigawa State as part of efforts geared toward ending the mysterious deaths in the state. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by… Read full story

We Tested 111 For Coronavirus In Kogi, They All Returned Negative, Says Govt

Kogi State government said on Tuesday said that 111 persons it tested for coronavirus returned negative. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lokoja, the state capital… Read full story

Bandits Killed 15, Injured Five During Kaduna Attack ― Police

At least, 15 people have been killed by bandits in the recent attack on Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State police command. The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when gunmen invaded the community… Read full story

Another COVID-19 Patient Delivered Of Baby Boy At LUTH

A team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, delivered another woman, 37, with coronavirus of a baby boy weighing. Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria… Read full story

32-Year-Old Man Who ‘Recently Returned From Dubai’ Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, says a 32-year-old man who recently returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with severe underlying health conditions, died of coronavirus on Tuesday. Abayomi confirmed the death of the man, whose identity was not revealed… Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos State Releases Additional Guidelines For Reopened Commercial, Industrial, Institutional And Recreational Facilities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government on Tuesday issued additional guidelines for the operations of all the commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities that have just been recently unlocked in the state. According to a statement by the state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources… Read full story

Senate Demands Prompt Action From Security Agencies Over Banditry In North

The Senate on Tuesday asked the relevant security agencies to take firm and prompt actions against the resurgence of banditry in the country. The lawmakers also demanded full implementation of the recommendations of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Justice For The Port Harcourt Three

DURING these perilous times when Nigerians are daily confronted with hunger and pain, with waves of joblessness and privations surging since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some felons are still at their beastly best, perpetrating horrendous and blood-curdling crimes… Read full story