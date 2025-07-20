Nigeria must not be allowed to slide into anarchy, Bishop Amoo warns

THE Most Reverend Israel Afolabi Amoo (JP) of the Diocese of New Bussa, Archbishop of Kwara Province, has called on the authorities at the three levels of government to guard against the prevailing sociopolitical crises in the country from descending into anarchy.

The admonition, he said, became necessary following what he described as the persisting ethno-religious and political crises across the country.

This was contained in the bishop’s charge delivered to the first session of the sixth synod held at All Saints Cathedral, New Bussa.

“Religious, ethnic, and political crises persist in our nation despite repeated efforts to curb them.

“That citizens are not safe to live anywhere in the country is outrageous.

Governments at the national, state, and local levels are called upon to respect the constitutional and fundamental human rights of every person.

“The government must use maximum security forces to protect every Nigerian and to bring to book all perpetrators of organised and serial killings for religious, ethnic, and political reasons.

“Nigeria must not be allowed to slide into anarchy. We are a multi-religious and multi-ethnic nation where all citizens’ rights must be protected without compromise,” he stated.

He expressed serious concern about the dire economic situation facing Nigerians, with the authorities showing little or no concrete efforts to redress the challenges, warning that this could snowball into dire consequences.

He queried: “What more can we say about the harsh economic reality in Nigeria today despite denial by government agents?

“There is no doubt that when one is hungry, one is equally angry.

“When the economic downturn prevails, there will be social disturbance such as what we are witnessing today.

“There will also be general disorder, deep poverty, and moral decadence.

“In the midst of these, rather than fashioning out the best and sustainable ways out of the quagmire, our political leaders are living in denial, with a luxurious lifestyle, encouraging the poor to continue making sacrifices.

“The Prophet Ezekiel’s vision of ‘The Valley of Dry Bones’ – Ezekiel 37:4–6 – describes the concern and sovereignty of God over the affairs of His seemingly ‘dead’ and hopeless people,” he noted.

However, the cleric said Nigerians should not despair about the future due to the current socioeconomic hardship and pain.

According to him, “There is hope for Nigeria because to God, no situation is hopeless.

“Though basic infrastructure, education, health care, and security are virtually collapsing, God can restore all of these and give a new life to the nation.

“We call all Nigerians to prayer, righteous living, and a heartfelt love for one another, and so put themselves in a position to be revived by God.”

He added: “It is with hearts of gratitude that we are rejoicing with all our members for what the Lord has done in their lives.

“Many of us are celebrating the gifts of babies, marriage celebrations, promotion in our places of work, and healing of both our bodies and souls.

“There are so many things that God has done for us and we cannot count them all.

“Our prayer is that things of joy will never cease from our homes.”