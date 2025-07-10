Nigeria must move from education for survival to transformation—Dr Igbalajobi, winner of Calgary Award in Education category

Dr. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, an education advocate and mentor, is the founder of Scholarship Cafe, a global platform dedicated to connecting students from over 180 countries and territories to meaningful educational opportunities. In this interview with MODUPE GEORGE, he shares his academic journey and how he channelled his passion for education to transforming lives across continents, among other educational issues. Excerpts:

Recently, you received one of Calgary’s most prestigious honours, “The Calgary Award in Education Category.” How did that make you feel and what qualified you for this honour?

Receiving the Calgary’s Award in the Education Category was both humbling and profoundly motivating for me. It felt like a powerful validation of the work that Scholarship Cafe and I have been doing over the years to empower students globally. To be recognised by a city as vibrant and diverse as Calgary was an incredible honour. It reminded me that when passion is combined with perseverance, it can have a ripple effect, touching thousands of lives across continents. The award also reinforced the importance of education as a key driver for social change and personal transformation. What qualified me for this honour was not just my individual efforts but the collective impact of the Scholarship Cafe community. We have supported tens of thousands of students worldwide, providing them with access to scholarships, mentorship programmes, and comprehensive guidance on navigating higher education systems abroad. I believe the award also recognises the innovative ways we harness technology and personal mentorship to reach students who otherwise might not have had the opportunity to pursue advanced studies.

This recognition further motivates me to expand Scholarship Cafe’s reach and impact because there are still so many young people in our cities and the world waiting for a chance, a chance that can change the course of their lives and by extension, their communities.

How did you come about what you are doing today?

My journey began with a deep personal belief in the power of education to transform lives; a belief that was instilled in me by my family, especially my parents. Growing up in Nigeria, I witnessed firsthand how limited access to quality education restricted many bright students’ opportunities. I knew early on that education would be my path to making a difference.

So, in 2013, I was fortunate to receive fully-funded scholarships from both the Chinese and Korean governments, which took me far away from home, armed with only $100. This experience was life-changing, as it exposed me to new cultures, ideas, and opportunities that broadened my worldview. It was during these formative years abroad that I began to understand how critical support and guidance were for international students, many of whom were talented but lacked the resources to navigate scholarship applications or university admissions effectively.

Nine years later, I decided to channel my experience and passion into creating ‘Scholarship Cafe.’ I realised that many talented students were struggling to find reliable information or mentorship to access global educational opportunities. I wanted to build a platform that could serve as a bridge, connecting these students to scholarships and providing the support needed to successfully apply. Scholarship Cafe was born out of a desire to democratise access to education, making it available not just to the privileged but to anyone with the talent and drive to succeed. This mission has guided everything I do since then.

Tell us more about Scholarship Cafe, what is it all about?

Scholarship Cafe started very humbly on Twitter, with just 411 followers, where I initially shared scholarship information I had gathered from various sources. It was a simple concept, just sharing valuable information, but it quickly gained traction because there was a clear hunger for reliable scholarship updates.

As followers grew to over 500,000 across multiple social media platforms, the need to offer more than just information became clear. Students needed mentorship, master classes, and personalised application support. This realisation led us to evolve Scholarship Cafe into a comprehensive platform that combines information sharing with active guidance.

Our goal has always been to demystify the scholarship application process. Many students are overwhelmed by complex requirements, deadlines, and documentation. Scholarship Cafe breaks down these barriers by offering clear, step-by-step support tailored to individual needs. We aim to make global education accessible regardless of students’ socioeconomic background or geographic location.

What started as a modest Twitter page has grown into a vibrant community of students, mentors, and education advocates worldwide. We host webinars, run master classes, and provide one-on-one mentorship, all designed to help students navigate the complicated world of scholarships with confidence.

In specific terms, what gap exactly is your mentorship effort trying to fill accessing higher education in foreign countries?

The most significant gap we are addressing is accessibility, both in terms of information and practical support. Many students from developing countries or underrepresented regions face enormous hurdles simply because they lack access to accurate, timely information about scholarships and admissions.

Even when they find information, the application process itself can be daunting without proper guidance. Beyond just information, there is a huge gap in mentorship. Many students do not have role models or advisors who understand the nuances of applying to universities abroad, managing visa processes, or preparing for interviews. This lack of mentorship often results in missed opportunities.

Meanwhile, at Scholarship Cafe, we aim to bridge this divide by providing tailored guidance that not only informs but equips students with the skills, confidence, and resources they need to succeed. We also focus on addressing disparities related to digital literacy and connectivity by creating content that is accessible and actionable. In essence, the gap is not just about scholarships, it’s about creating an ecosystem of support that levels the playing field for students worldwide.

Can we share your success stories?

Over the years, we have helped over 60,000 students from more than 190 countries secure scholarships and educational opportunities valued at over $3 billion. These success stories are diverse and inspiring. For instance, there’s Chinwendu who, with guidance from Scholarship Cafe, secured a fully-funded master’s programme in the USA worth over $650,000.

A major part of our success comes from my advocacy against the restrictive English proficiency test requirements that often block talented students from non-native English-speaking countries. I personally wrote to over 300 institutions worldwide, advocating for more flexible and inclusive language assessment policies. This effort has led to significant breakthroughs, with top universities like Princeton, Yale, University of Texas at Austin, Clemson University, University of Alberta, University of British Columbia (UBC), McGill University, Oxford University, and many other leading institutions globally adopting more accessible criteria.

What makes these stories powerful is that they reflect the real-world impact of access to education. These students not only transform their own lives but also contribute significantly to their communities. Many return home to become leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and change agents. Our community continually grows, and each success story fuels our commitment. It reminds us that with the right support, talent can flourish anywhere in the world.

You sounded as if there were no challenges?

There are definitely challenges. One major issue is misinformation. Many students encounter scams or outdated scholarship details online. Correcting these misconceptions requires constant vigilance and education. Resource limitations in certain regions also pose difficulties. Some students have poor internet connectivity or limited access to devices, which affects their ability to engage fully with online resources.

Another challenge is navigating the complexity of international applications, which often involve strict deadlines, extensive documentation, and visa regulations. For students without prior experience or local support, this can be overwhelming.

The high cost of infrastructure, including reliable internet and access to modern technology, also limits many students, particularly in developing regions, from fully benefiting from digital scholarship resources. Despite these challenges, we view them as opportunities to innovate. We continuously develop strategies to combat misinformation, enhance accessibility, and simplify application guidance.

Any collaboration with higher institutions in your home country, Nigeria?

Yes, Scholarship Cafe actively collaborates with educational institutions, NGOs, and government bodies in Nigeria. We work with these partners to identify promising students and provide guidance on accessing global scholarships. I also serve as a visiting senior lecturer at Anchor University, where I engage directly with students and faculty, offering mentorship and sharing insights on international education opportunities. These collaborations help ensure that our efforts are contextually relevant and impactful on the ground.

If you have the platform, what would you say is the bane of education in Nigeria, comparing our educational system to what obtains in foreign countries. What is the missing link?

The primary bane of education in Nigeria is systemic neglect and underinvestment. While countries like Finland, Canada, and Germany treat education as a national priority with consistent policy continuity, Nigeria’s education is suffering from unstable educational policies, inconsistent funding and politicisation of education reforms.

In advanced nations, education is often backed by robust infrastructure, inclusive curricula, continuous teacher development, and data-driven accountability. In Nigeria, however, poor infrastructure, outdated syllabi, and overburdened, underpaid teachers dominate the system. Really, the missing link is relevance. Nigerian education is still largely exam-focused and theoretical, while foreign systems are skills-based, experiential, and aligned with real-world problems. Our curriculum rarely adapts to technological changes, digital literacy demands, or the global job market.

What advice will you give and what solution will you suggest?

To move forward, education in Nigeria must move from education for survival to education for transformation. The future of any country lies not just in the number of graduates it produces, but in their ability to think, build, and lead. Also, we must prioritise foundational skills; literacy, numeracy, digital literacy and reform the curriculum to reflect 21st-century needs.

Teaching should be professionalised and continuously developed. We also need stronger public-private partnerships, innovation hubs, and better funding with accountability. Real change means shifting from certificate acquisition to competence. Education in Nigeria must evolve into a tool for transformation, empowering youth to lead, innovate, and compete globally. With the right investments, reforms, and partnerships, Nigeria can unlock the potential of its youth and leapfrog into a knowledge-driven economy.

You have recorded over 60,000 success stories of students accessing educational opportunities in over 190 countries. This is not an easy task; what have you or are you doing differently?

Our approach centers on three pillars: personalised mentorship, comprehensive resources and building trust. Unlike many platforms that only provide lists of scholarships, we walk alongside students throughout their journey. We recognise that each student’s circumstances and goals are unique, so our mentorship is tailored accordingly. We also invest heavily in creating and curating detailed guides, FAQs, master classes, and webinars that address common pain points in scholarship applications. Our data-driven approach helps us refine our strategies based on outcomes and feedback. Building trust has been a key factor. We maintain transparency, provide verified scholarship information, and foster a supportive community where students feel safe to ask questions and share their experiences.

This holistic approach, combining technology with human connection, sets us apart and contributes to the high success rate.

You also match students with money; how do you achieve this in a foreign land?

Connecting students to scholarship funds while being based abroad requires strategic partnerships and a robust digital infrastructure. Scholarship Cafe collaborates with universities, scholarship organisations, and education bodies worldwide to create a network that bridges geographic divides. We leverage technology to reach students wherever they are, whether in urban centers or remote villages. Our team uses data analytics to match students’ profiles, interests, and academic backgrounds with relevant funding opportunities, making the search more efficient.

However, personalised mentorship also plays a critical role. We guide students through application processes, ensuring they meet eligibility criteria and submit strong applications. By providing support through virtual master classes, webinars, and one-on-one sessions, we empower students to compete effectively. Being based abroad gives us a unique vantage point to understand both sides of the process from the student perspective and the institutions offering scholarships. This dual insight enables us to tailor our approach to maximise success.

You also give awards to outstanding students, what is the rationale?

Recognising outstanding students through awards serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it celebrates their hard work and resilience, often achieved under challenging circumstances. This recognition boosts their confidence and motivates them to continue excelling. Secondly, awards foster a culture of excellence and inspire other students within the Scholarship Cafe community and beyond. They demonstrate that achievements are noticed and rewarded, encouraging more students to strive for their goals.

Finally, these awards help build networks among high achievers, creating peer support systems that further enhance success.

You mentioned how your dad’s belief in education inspired what you are doing in/through education today. How did he prepare you for this?

My father was a profound influence on my attitude toward education. He taught me that education is not merely a means to an end but a lifelong tool for empowerment and societal contribution. He emphasised discipline, resilience, and integrity, among other values that have guided me personally and professionally. His belief in giving back to the community inspired me to use my educational experiences not just for personal advancement but to uplift others. This foundation also shapes Scholarship Cafe’s mission – “to create pathways that allow students to transform their lives and communities through education.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs urgent education reforms —Speaker Abbas