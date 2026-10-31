Latest News

Nigeria must move beyond data collection to evidence-based decisions — IBAN President

Rukiyat Ogunwade
The President of the Institute of Business Analytics of Nigeria (IBAN), Dr Olu-Young Johnson Olusegun

The President of the Institute of Business Analytics of Nigeria (IBAN), Dr Olu-Young Johnson Olusegun, has said Nigeria must move beyond data collection to the effective use of data in policymaking, business strategy and national development.

Olusegun said this on Thursday during the induction of new Fellows and Associates of the Institute, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Describing the occasion as the dawn of a new era, he called for a national shift towards evidence-based decision-making in government and the private sector.

He noted that business analytics could improve public administration, optimise resource allocation, strengthen organisational performance and promote accountability.

He charged the inductees to uphold professional ethics, protect data privacy and ensure that their analyses remained objective and evidence-based.

The President also called on government institutions, private organisations and academic institutions to partner with IBAN in building analytical capacity, promoting research and integrating data-driven decision-making into their operations.

The ceremony brought together distinguished professionals, academics, members of the Institute’s Governing Council and other invited guests.

Among the notable inductees were the Registrar of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), Adegbiji Adebayo; the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Crescent University, Professor Kareem Rasaki Olufemi; the Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman of the Governing Council of D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Dr Musa Richard; and the Head of the Safety Office, Ogun State Ministry of Environment, Solarin Temilola, alongside other professionals.

In his address, the IBAN Registrar, Dr ‘Bosun Sowunmi, congratulated the inductees and urged them to regard their professional recognition as a call to greater responsibility, integrity and service to society.

He encouraged members to apply their analytical knowledge to solving real-world business problems, uphold ethical standards and contribute to organisational growth and national development.

Sowunmi also highlighted the Institute’s commitment to professional development, collaboration, research and the promotion of responsible data analytics and artificial intelligence.

He noted that IBAN, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2021, continued to expand opportunities for professionals to improve their skills, share knowledge and build productive networks.

The Registrar further encouraged members and stakeholders to support the Institute’s vision of making business analytics a vital instrument for national transformation.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Previous Article From left, Academy Secretary, Academy of Medical Sciences, Prof Mayowa Owolabi; foundation president, Prof Oladapo Ashiru; outgoing president, Emeritus Prof Frank Giwa-Osagie; guest speaker, Augustine Ohwovoriole Annual Memorial Lecture, Prof Sunday Chinenye; BoT Chairman, Olor'ogun Dr Sonny Kuku; incoming president, Prof Joseph Ahaneku, at the Academy's 2026 Annual Scientific Conference and Ohwovoriole memorial lecture in Lagos on Friday. Medical Academy urges increased funding for genomic research
Next Article The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the 2026 Osun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, and other party leaders 2027: Oyetola, Oyebamiji lead Osun APC’s 10,000-man Tinubu’s re-election drive

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune