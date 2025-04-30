Nigeria must fix structure, leadership to progress — Gov Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has stated that for Nigeria to advance in all sectors of the economy, it must get its structure and leadership right.

Makinde, in his address at the grand finale of the Oyo State Youth Summit 2025, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Wednesday, argued that it is wrong to believe that Nigeria is being held back by advanced countries.

He noted that a country like Finland, which does not have oil wells, is better positioned economically than Nigeria.

According to him, “Some people talk about a conspiracy theory—that Nigeria is being held down by advanced countries. But we were in Finland with some people here, and we asked them how they became one of the richest countries.

“We asked if they have oil, but they said education led them to where they are currently as a nation.

“Nigeria’s illiteracy rate right now is quite high. So, my message is that nobody will hold Nigeria down once we get our structure and leadership right, and we will unlock these potentials.

“Economic prosperity will come when we have entrepreneurs.”

He therefore emphasised the need for the country to focus more on education and entrepreneurship.

The governor added that youths must be educated, well-informed, and inclined towards entrepreneurship.

“Sometimes, when I attend a programme like this, I ask myself: are these people in front of me stretching their hands out for us to give them handouts, or are they the potentials we need to unlock to create prosperity for this country?

“Well, I believe that you folks I am seeing here today are the potentials we must unlock to create economic prosperity for this country.

“At 29, I started paying people’s salaries, and I have not stopped. Yesterday, at the commissioning of the ICT Centre donated by the Renewed Hope Initiative, I mentioned something very significant, which I believe is central to my message.

“People say the average age in Nigeria is less than 30. So, what is the usefulness of our youths who are not productive? After leaving university, there is no job for them.

“Some of you are planning for jobs and looking at opportunities created by others. But I only worked for an organisation once in my entire life. I did one year of Youth Service in 1990–1991. I later worked for Shell, and after that, I started working for myself.

“In the beginning, I could not even call myself a Managing Director because I was too young.

“So, we must create entrepreneurs, and you must always have that in mind. Get exposure if you have the opportunity. If you don’t, read up. We must be serious about education; we must educate our people to reduce illiteracy. If you are well-informed, you will be able to make logical decisions.

“Finally, we must have intensive production. We have to be productive. I was here for a debate during the 2023 election, and somebody asked if I was going to support local government autonomy. I said I would support productivity at the local government level.

“If autonomy is about what you share with local government areas in Abuja, that is not going to take us anywhere, because our population is growing, and the handouts from Abuja have remained stagnant.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Miss Wasilat Adegoke, commended Governor Makinde’s administration for implementing policies and initiatives that have positively impacted youths in the state.

She stated that the administration has continued to prioritise youth development, recognising that the future of the state lies in the hands of its teeming young population.

Adegoke urged youths to take ownership of their lives and unlock their potential by being proactive, innovative, and ready to impact their communities.

She said: “Under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, our state has witnessed a new perspective in youth empowerment, with initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of our youths.

“This administration has prioritised youth development, recognising that the future of our state lies in the hands of our young people. His policies and programmes have been designed to unlock the potential of the youth, providing them with the necessary tools, skills, and support to succeed.

“Our government has implemented various initiatives aimed at empowering the youths, including youth entrepreneurship programmes to foster innovation and job creation.

“These initiatives are yielding positive results, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to ensure that every person in Oyo State has access to opportunities that enable them to reach their full potential.

“As we gather here today, I urge you to take ownership of your potential. Be proactive, be innovative, and be determined to make a positive impact in your communities. Seize this opportunity to take calculated risks, develop your skills, and build strong networks and mentorship. Stay focused in the face of challenges.”

The summit witnessed the presentation of the Award of Lifetime Achievement in Governance to Governor Makinde.

Other recipients included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Miss Lolade Ajibola; Managing Director of BOVAS Oil and Gas Limited, Dr (Mrs) Victoria Samson; Mr Mustapha Iskil, popularly known as Arojinle; and Mrs Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, among others.

