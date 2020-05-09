Nigeria music industry, biggest in Africa ― Rapper, Integral Money

Rising Rapper and songwriter, Olanrewaju Olamilekan Samuel, well known with the stage name ‘Integral Money’ has revealed his plans to work with some A-list artistes in Nigeria, as he believes the Nigerian music industry is by far the biggest in the continent.

The rapper, who grew up in the city of Ilorin, in a chat with Tribune Online explained how he was very much exposed to rap music at a very young age and how the YBNL Boss, Olamide, has been a very big influence on his music career.

Integral Money is one of the new voices that are drawing attention with their unique delivery and could be the next big thing in the Nigerian music industry as he is fast catching attention with his singles enjoying massive airplay across the country.

He has so far released some hit singles like ‘Ememu (Holy Water),’ ‘Ori mi,’ ‘Shilekun Ayo,’ ‘Around the world,’ ‘Japa bai,’ among others.

The 27-year-old Kwara State-born artist said: “I was born into a typical average Nigerian home, the third and the last child. I started recording after my graduation from secondary school.

“Things didn’t flow well as I was more focused on getting my first degree (B. Eng) from the University of Ilorin, (UNILORIN). I started recording fully when I got to Lagos.”

On his current projects and how he sees the entertainment industry, he said: “I have few songs I will be dropping this year. Nigerian music industry is by far the biggest in Africa, as a young artist you must always spread your net. So, currently, I’m looking at doing few collabos with some A-list artists in Nigeria. I believe it will be a hit.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Fears Spread As North-West Records More Deaths

A huge harvest of deaths in North West states is spreading fear across other states in the country as COVID-19 continues its ravage. Reports from Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kano states have continued to reveal daily unexplained deaths in scores, fuelling fears that COVID-19 might be responsible for many of them… Read full story

Travel Ban: ‘Infiltrators Will Be Sent Back Home, Won’t Be Allowed To Escape’ •Afenifere, Akintoye react •Human-animal transportation: Meat consumers in great danger —Health experts

THE security situation in Lagos State is reportedly being reviewed following the incessant influx of youths from the Northern part of the country into the state, despite the ban on inter-state movement, with the police saying they have designed new ways of stopping the violators… Read full story

Another 42 Coronavirus Patients Discharged After Testing Negative In Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday announced that 42 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from various isolation centres in the state, saying the patients comprised 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians… Read full story

Supreme Court Judgment Has Strengthened My Faith In Nigeria, Says Senator Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, whose conviction for alleged financial sleaze was quashed by the apex court on Friday has said the judgment has strengthened his faith in the country and its judicial system. Senator Kalu in a statement he personally signed said the events of the past five months has enriched… Read full story

How Awo Would Have Tackled Nigeria’s Current Crises —Associates •Adebanjo, Akintoye, Okurounmu speak on 33 years without sage

AS family, friends, associates and Nigerians worldwide mark 33 years of the transition of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, today, some of his associates have looked at the current travails the country faces, declaring that an Awo leadership would have made a positive difference… Read full story