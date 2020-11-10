Nigeria most affected country in Africa by diabetes ― Oyo health commissioner

In marking the World Diabetes Day, Oyo State Commissioners for Health, Dr Bashir Bello says Nigeria is the most affected country in Africa that suffers from diabetes and urged individuals to understand the impact of the disease and know where and how to prevent diabetes and its complications.

Dr Bello, who spoke at a media briefing to commemorate 2020 World Diabetes day in conjunction with the Lions Clubs International, District 4041 B (region 10) at the Oyo State Ministry of Health, said currently, over 80 per cent of Nigerians are ignorant of diabetes and thereby causing its increase over the past 30 years.

The health commissioner said Nigeria is home to over 4 million people with diabetes and quoted the International Diabetes federation saying that by 2024, diabetes is likely to affect 10 per cent of humanity globally.

He said in recognition of the importance of investing in awareness and prevention of the disease, the state offered free screening for diabetes during its just-concluded free health outreaches across the 33 local government areas and 35 LCDA on Friday, 6th of November, 2020.

Dr Bello said in marking the 2020 World Diabetes Day, the Health Ministry in collaboration with Lions Clubs International District 404B1 (region 10) will offer 200 free diabetes tests at Eleyele/Apete motor garage for all age groups as part of measures to improve the health of Nigerians.

He, however, urged that Nigerians living with diabetes be wary of diabetes because they stand a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and coming down with its severe forms.

Region Chair, Lions Clubs International District 404B1 (region 10), Abass Bogunbe stated that diabetes was one of the four cardinal points of lions clubs and named others as childhood cancer, hunger and sight.

