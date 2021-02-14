Nigeria may participate in UAE Expo 2021 ― Agba

Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, says Nigeria may participate in the UAE Expo 2021.

He spoke when UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AITaffag, visited him in his office to extend an invitation to participate in his country’s trade and promotional campaign 2021 aimed at improving trade and bilateral relations with other countries.

Agba promised to liaise with his colleague in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, to work out modalities on how Nigeria could come in.

According to a statement from the deputy director of Information in the Ministry, Victoria Agba-Attah, Agba also called for robust collaboration between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and its relevant counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the countries.

The minister expressed appreciation for the enormous work he said UAE had been doing with ministries and states in Nigeria but noted that their activities had remained unreported due to lack of collaboration with the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning saddled with coordinating bilateral relations and agreements.

Agba also noted that there was no report of UAE’s activities on the Development Assistance Database (DAD) platform.

“When we have the data we can properly brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on your activities in the country.”

He added that he was optimistic the visit would be a starting point for robust bilateral relations between the Ministry and the Embassy.

He expressed his readiness to work with the Embassy in making quotes/comments on bilateral relations of both countries as part of media promotion materials for the February campaign.

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AITaffag, said the Expo, which is scheduled for later in November 2021, would be part of the activities to mark their Independence Day celebrations.

