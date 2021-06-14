Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has said that Nigeria may not witness another Democracy day as one nation if the system of government is not decentralised.

Professor Soyinka said this during an interview with Arise News aired on Monday.

When asked the question, “Do you think Nigeria can continue as one?”

Soyinka responded saying, “Not if it continues this way. Not if it fails to decentralise. Some people use the word reconstruction; some people use the word…, whatever!

“But if Nigeria fails to decentralise, and I mean to decentralise as fast as possible, manifestly and not as rhetoric, then Nigeria cannot stay together.

“Again, it is not Wole Soyinka saying this. Everybody has said it: ex-heads of state have said it; politicians have said it; analysts have said it; economists have said it, and sometimes we get tired.

“And that’s what’s happening to people in the streets. That’s why they are moving, that’s why they are demonstrating; that’s why they are defying even threats from the police and the government – If you demonstrate, we will do this, if you do this, we will deal with you, we will talk to you in language which you understand – it does not wash with anybody any longer. Because if a nation is on a suicide slide, the people who feel that they do not deserve that kind of suicidal plunge have a right to say they are getting off this plane before it nosedives.”

