Nigeria may find it difficult to overcome security challenges ― Reps member

A member representing Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Kolawole Lawal, has said that the country might find it difficult to overcome its security challenges if the government fails to enforce the enabling laws as stipulated in the constitution.

He said criminals and their sponsors must be punished according to the dictates of the law, adding that the present security arrangements could not solve the issue.

The lawmaker in an interview shortly after an empowerment programme organised by him, at Oke-Odan, in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Wednesday.

He noted that the country lacked the political will to enforce enabling laws that would nip banditry; kidnapping and other security issues in the bud6.

Lawal hinted that despite the replacement of Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation and its citizens are at the mercy of kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits alike.

The lawmaker said: “Nigerians clamoured that the Service Chiefs be changed and that has happened. But has the security situation improved in the country? No! That is to tell you that the issue is beyond the Security Chiefs. The current security architecture can no longer provide adequate security for Nigerians. There are enabling laws in our constitution capable of nipping these crises, but the inability or let me say political will to enforce these laws has landed us in this precarious situation.

“Unless we are ready to enforce these laws that will deal decisively with criminals and their sponsors, insecurity will persist in the country. Apart from that, all the tiers of government must participate fully in the issue of security, to solve insecurity.”

200 pupils and students were awarded a scholarship, trade tools distributed to youths.

He said the empowerment was part of its resolve to give back to its constituents in order to improve their means of livelihood.

Lawal said, “The empowerment programme is also to keep the youths engaged in profitable ventures so that they will not engage in crimes and other social vices that will promote insecurity,”

Nigeria may find it difficult to overcome security challenges ― Reps member