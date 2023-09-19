Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, has expressed grief over the demise of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad.

Obi who took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle Tuesday, said the nation has lost promising talent in its growing music industry, urging the Lagos State Government and security agencies to leave no stone unturned in unraveling the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s sudden death.

His words: “On behalf of my family, I condole with the mother and entire family of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Mohbad, over his painful demise. I know how difficult it is for parents to lose a child, especially one with such a promising future as his.

“I urge the government and the security agencies to probe the circumstances that led to his untimely demise and to leave no stone unturned in unraveling the circumstances surrounding his death.

“With his demise, the nation has lost a promising talent in our growing music and entertainment industry. I pray God to grant him eternal rest, and grant his parents, family, and teeming fans the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.”

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Mohbad’s death had drawn condemnation on offline and social media, with many Nigerians demanding justice over the sad incident.

The singer died last Tuesday and was hurriedly buried by his family on Wednesday of the same week.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak





Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists