Nigeria lost 2,038 people to air crash in 53 years ― AIB

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has revealed that over 2,038 people have lost their lives in air crashes in Nigeria between 1969 and 2022.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja, the Commissioner of AIB, Akin Olateru said “poor safety management in aviation does not only damages the aircraft involved, but can also cause the avoidable loss of human lives on-board the unfortunate aircraft and, sometimes, on ground.

“In Nigeria, from the year 1969 to 2022, a total of 2,038 (1996 onboard passengers and 42 on ground) lives have been lost to air crashes.

“When an aircraft accident or serious incident occurs, it is always an unexpected and mostly fatal event that causes great distress and loss to the victims and their families.”

Akin noted that “the reality is that, though quite devastating when involved in an incident, air transportation is still the safest and quickest mode of transportation, today.

“The economic benefits are apparent in various fields including business, tourism, medicine and even the military. Air travel contributes to sustainable development and has brought countries closer together, opening opportunities that were once limited to the imagination.

“Aviation provides the only rapid worldwide transportation network and is a major contributor to global economic prosperity which makes it an indispensable means of transport.

“Aviation provides the perfect solution to connectivity issues between global markets. It is no wonder, therefore, that ICAO is committed to the creation and development of initiatives to ensure the growth and sustenance of this industry.

These also include initiatives to ensure that victim family assistance matters are adequately addressed.”

On assistance to the family of victims, the Commissioner explained that “in 1998, during the 32nd Session of the Assembly, ICAO considered and acknowledged the subject of aircraft accident victims and their families.

“The aim was to ensure that the mental, physical and spiritual well-being of victims involved in civil aviation accidents, and their families, are considered and accommodated by ICAO and its member states in accordance with ICAO’s policies and guidelines.

“Families of victims experience great anguish after an air crash, especially in the absence of effective information channels from the government, or the affected airline operator, to them.

“In 2001, ICAO issued the Guidance on Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims and their families. Subsequently, in 2013, the ICAO Policy on Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims and their Families was published and accompanied by a manual.

“Family assistance entails the provision of services and information that will address the concerns and needs of the aircraft accident victims and their families.

“The ICAO policies and guidelines ensure that the needs of the victims and their families are addressed in a timely manner. Just as with any other emergency plan, it is essential to have a readiness plan to support the involved victims and their families.

“Victims, survivors and their families should be treated with respect, dignity and empathy.”

He revealed that “the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Aviation and the Bureau is following the international standards and procedures to ensure that everything is put in place to provide the requisite support for victims of air incidents and their families.

“Under the 2013 National Civil Aviation Policy, the Bureau is charged with the responsibility of rendering Family Assistance to victims and their families at times of aircraft accidents.”

