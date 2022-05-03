Nigeria losing N5.04trn annually to herders/farmers conflict ― NLTP Report

A document obtained by Tribune Online has estimated that Nigeria loses about N5.04 trillion annually to herders/farmers conflicts.

These losses include the destruction of schools, homes, religious houses, primary health centres and community infrastructure. It also includes thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

According to the document, x (NLTP) strategy document (2019-2028), the NLTP was conceived by the National Economic Council (NEC) as a permanent solution to the problem.

The document said Nigeria has two challenges with regard to its current model of meat and dairy production.

“Nomadic livestock production in Nigeria is facing a major crisis and is at crossroads due to declining availability of forage and grazing land.

“Overgrazing livestock disease spread, the impact of food and nutrition security, as well as public safety and national security are significant and far-reaching.





“The proliferation of small and light weapons has aided criminal elements to capitalise on the conflicts by engaging in cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery, insurgency, rural banditry and ethnic militia,” the document said.

Furthermore, the document noted: “Transforming and modernising the livestock sector over time through the development and promotion of ranching and relative value addition enterprises as envisioned in the Green Alternative offers an opportunity to address both the issue of low productivity of the livestock sector as well as security challenges posed by the expanding conflicts between pastoralists and crop farmers.

“Investors who can help transform the sector, as has been the case of Zambia and Southern Africa, should be actively engaged and guided to move from concept to live production from potential to actual.”

