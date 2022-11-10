Nigeria losing huge talents to foreign countries, says Awosika

The Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr (Mrs) Ajoritsedere Awosika, has described the migration of Nigerian youths to overseas countries for better living as a huge talent loss to the nation. losses

She pointed out the need for the federal government not to underrate the negative consequences of this movement known as “Japa Syndrome”.

Awosika said this while addressing graduands at the 4th Graduation Ceremony of Chrisland University, Owode, Abeokuta, noting that the development was a result of failure by government and financial institutions in investing in the nation’s education sector.

Awosika spoke in the lecture titled: “The Visible and the Invisible Hands of Development: Interrogating the Roles of Tertiary Institutions and the Financial Sector in Nigeria.”

A total number of 52 students graduated with nine awarded First Class Honours.

The Access Bank boss said that education remained the bedrock of any nation’s growth and development, reducing poverty among others

“The consequences of underinvestment include brain drain and talent loss (as we are currently witnessing through the Japa movement), limited access to applied research capacity for local problem solving, limitations to economic growth due to low levels of skills in the workforce, low-quality teaching and learning at every level of education, and, perhaps most glaringly, expanded wealth inequality within and among nations, with those investing proportionately more experiencing resultant growth rates far outpacing those with lower levels of investment and strategic development,” she explained.





Awosika canvassed for a five-point agenda to revamp the nation’s education sector, urging the government to invest heavily in education.

She highlighted the need for strategically diversified systems; purposeful technology; equity to redress injustice; resilience and goal-oriented and effective utilization of resources, as some of the multi-pronged approaches.

She tasked the government, institutions, and leaders in the finance sector to latch in on her 5-points recommendations to reframe and strengthen the tertiary education systems for greater impact on learning, growth, innovation, and social development.

The Chrisland University Convocation event also witnessed the conferment of honorary doctoral degree on the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, and the Vice-Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, Apostle Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, who both emerged as the first recipients of Chrisland University Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

While conferring the award on the recipients, the Chancellor, High Chief Dr. Mrs. Winifred Awosika noted that the conferment was in recognition of their respective good reputations, distinguished achievements, exemplary leadership, and various notable contributions to humanity and society in general.

The Institution’s Founder and Chairman of its Board of Trustees disclosed that the University was a consummation of her long-held vision of providing qualitative education at all levels to generations of Nigeria and the world at large, expressing determination to continue to provide the required resources to support quality research, teaching, and development toward making the Institution a global brand.

In an address, the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Ayodeji Olukoju encouraged the graduands to place themselves in the hands of the shaper of destinies, which is the Almighty God.

“If you allow God in your life, He will mold you into a vessel of honor. He will not only make you the hammer but deploy you to shape lives and situations that you encounter according to His divine will”.

In her speech, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, stressed the need for the graduands to acquire new knowledge and skills that will enable them to excel and succeed.

“Today is a milestone that tells you how far you have come. Keep learning, keep trying, keep accomplishing, keep dreaming, keep innovating and keep venturing as you journey on. I admonish you to be like the ant. Partner, collaborate and form business groups that can make you become like the Founders of Flutterwave, Paystack, and others,” the VC added.