The Federal Government has stated that, despite having millions of welders, Nigeria still loses an estimated $10 billion annually in revenue by importing welders with international certification. This displacement occurs as it sidelines the country’s local service providers due to a lack of acceptable accreditation.

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, disclosed this while unveiling the National Policy on Welding and Welding-related Fields and a Strategy Implementation Action Plan on Monday in Abuja.

The policy is a response to the long-standing issue of neglect and lack of regulation in the welding sector, which has been left in the hands of uncertified personnel for an extended period.

He said, “Despite having millions of welders, Nigeria still loses an estimated $10 billion annually in revenue by importing welders with international certification, displacing the country’s local service providers due to a lack of acceptable accreditation.”

“Research has shown that welders’ contribution to all fabricated products exceeds 70%, with most welder-wage components unwittingly exported. The influx of foreign welding personnel, particularly in the oil and gas industry, demands special attention.”

“It is concerning that the lack of internationally recognized certification of industry practitioners has prevented our indigenous welding sector, which should be making a substantial contribution to Nigeria’s economy, from exploiting the myriads of opportunities, particularly in the oil and gas industry and exporting them to an influx of foreign welding personnel.

“Consequently, we have introduced the National Policy on Welding and Welding-Related Fields to address this issue and promote the use of local welding personnel in critical economic sectors.”

He said the emphasis on international certification has marginalized local welding professionals, depriving them of opportunities to contribute their expertise.

Nnaji also disclosed that the Federal Government will collaborate with the Nigerian Institute of Welding to establish six Centers of Welding Excellence in the six geopolitical zones, in line with the Policy Thrust of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said these centers will provide training and ISO certification to local welders, empowering them to work locally and internationally.

“The initiative aims to promote local content utilization in alignment with the objectives of Presidential Executive Order No 5, which seeks to boost local content in production,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Board Secretary of the Nigeria Institute of Welding, Dr. Solomo Ededebiri, while expressing optimism on the policy, said there is no doubt that proper implementation of the policy will save Nigeria over $10 billion annually due to capital flight arising from the importation of various cadres of welding personnel into the country for some unjustifiable reasons, either for reasons of equity funding on projects or in the name of technical partners’ interest.

“Most times, they adduce this to a lack of competencies in specific welding processes. I am glad with the provision for training in this policy; this incompetency claim shall be a thing of the past.”

“This policy will reorder Nigeria’s part to national economic development, create the pathway for the production of finished goods, and have a nation strong in SMEs and manufacturing,” he added.

