Nigeria has made significant progress in funding renewable energy projects, reaching a total of N450 billion.

This milestone follows a new agreement between the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Jaiz Bank, which involves a N100 billion financing arrangement aimed at improving electricity access for communities that often lack reliable power.

During the signing event, held at the REA headquarters, Dr Abba Aliyu, Managing Director of REA, expressed his excitement about this collaboration.

He emphasised the importance of local funding to support the ongoing growth of renewable energy in Nigeria.

“We are pleased to welcome Jaiz Bank into our group, which already includes partnerships with other banks like Lotus Bank and FCMB. Their involvement is crucial for us to reach this impressive N450 billion in funding,” Aliyu said.

He noted that the world is moving towards using renewable energy to combat climate change, making it a more affordable option for electricity, with solar power leading the way.

Aliyu also shared that electricity is becoming more than just a utility; it is key to advancing technology and intelligence worldwide.

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He pointed out the rising demand for electricity in major countries like the United States, China, India, and South Africa, predicting that global electricity needs will soar by 2050.

To improve electricity access in Nigeria, the REA has identified seven key areas that require attention. Aliyu praised President Bola Tinubu for endorsing the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project, which is the largest publicly funded renewable energy program in the world, backed by the World Bank.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to reliable power.

He also highlighted recent successful projects, including solar installations at various locations in Kano State, which were inaugurated by the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe.

Dr Haruna Musa, Managing Director of Jaiz Bank, commended President Tinubu and the REA for their rapid progress in enhancing the energy sector. He emphasized that this funding is essential for realizing Nigeria’s goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy.

Musa expressed pride in how quickly local financing has been made available to renewable energy companies, adding that this partnership will not only provide financial support but also empower countless people and improve electricity access in many communities across Nigeria.

Under the new agreement, Jaiz Bank will assist developers with their financing needs, while the REA will help manage grant agreements. By combining these efforts, the goal is to help energy projects move forward and benefit those who need them the most.