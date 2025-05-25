Nigeria LNG awards N140m grant to 28 small businesses in Rivers

Nigeria LNG, the country’s international gas company, has awarded grants totalling ₦140 million to 28 micro and small-scale businesses operating in its host communities in Rivers State.

The 28 enterprises, largely owned by young people in their twenties, included five operated by persons living with disabilities.

The initiative, part of NLNG’s Vocational, Innovation Business and Empowerment Scheme (VIBES), saw the winners receiving a cash grant of ₦5 million each.

The event, which took place at EUI Event Centre in Port Harcourt, enabled participants to present innovative business ideas developed during their four-week intensive skills training, culminating in a pitch-a-thon competition.

VIBES was designed by NLNG to foster the growth and sustainability of small businesses owned and managed by beneficiaries of its earlier Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES) initiative.

The scheme offers existing business owners support to upscale their operations, along with a broader support system that includes mentorship, networking, and additional advisory services.

In her address, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr Sophia Horsfall, highlighted the initiative’s potential to create opportunities and inspire entrepreneurial thinking among participating youths.

Horsfall stressed that NLNG’s commitment to entrepreneurship is rooted in a clear and enduring purpose: to empower young people in its host communities and unlock their boundless potential.

She explained that the pitch-a-thon competition was designed to ignite dreams that would shape the future of young entrepreneurs, their families, and their communities following their intensive training.

“VIBES is about identifying a gap and choosing to bridge it innovatively. It is about impact, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable prosperity from within.

“Through this training and today’s cash grants, NLNG is placing confidence in your ability to lead change among your peers, your communities, and the wider youth demographic,” she said.

She encouraged those who were not among the final beneficiaries of the ₦5 million grant not to see it as the end, but as a fresh beginning.

Dr Horsfall assured them: “I believe you have gained valuable insights from the training and coaching programme. You also have the opportunity to secure highly affordable loans through the NLNG MSME scheme to grow your businesses.

“Let me take this opportunity to reaffirm that NLNG is committed to improving lives sustainably. VIBES is a direct expression of that vision, offering entrepreneurial knowledge, skills, and networks to nurture local talents into global leaders.

“To all participants: you are not just pitching to win, but to inspire others and lead.”

In his remarks, Yemi Adeyemi, NLNG’s Manager for Community Relations and Sustainable Development, reiterated that the VIBES programme was not NLNG’s first venture into youth empowerment.

He recalled that in recent years, the company had launched a similar programme, the Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES), through which over 1,000 youths were equipped with skills, business training, and startup support.

“Today, many of them are thriving entrepreneurs—building businesses, employing others, and transforming lives. That legacy continues with VIBES.

“What we have witnessed today is more than a competition; it is a celebration of courage, creativity, and commitment.”

Addressing the participants, he said: “All 70 of you have demonstrated resilience, vision, and the boldness to dream. Whether you received a grant today or will obtain a single-digit interest loan to sustain your business, you should recognise that you are now part of a growing movement driving real change from the grassroots upwards.”

Adeyemi urged them to make judicious use of the knowledge, skills, experience, and networks they had acquired through the VIBES training, describing them as essential tools for building lasting legacies.

“NLNG expects that you will harness the opportunities provided by VIBES and excel in your chosen fields. Through VIBES, you are not just empowering individuals; going forward, you should be illuminating the path for transformational achievements. Use the ideas, knowledge, and experiences acquired wisely. Apply them boldly to create businesses that solve problems, employ others, and uplift communities,” he said.

Programme facilitator, Charles Nwawihe, remarked that knowledge is more valuable than money, adding that all participants were leaving the programme richer from the insights they had gained.

He expressed confidence that VIBES would redefine the business sector in the Niger Delta in the future.

