Nigeria, Libya, eight other African countries with cheaper petrol prices in May 2025

Despite African countries struggling with the energy crisis and a series of reforms in the oil and gas sector, some countries on the continent are among the list of top countries with the cheapest prices of gasoline, also known as petrol, globally for May 2025.

Libya tops the list of African countries with the lowest petrol prices, with Angola and Algeria making the top three nations.

Nigeria is in the 5th position in Africa and 12th globally. Low fuel prices in Africa are crucial; they ensure economic stability where energy options are few. Advanced refineries allow some African nations to produce cheaper gasoline and make a profit.

Below are the 10 African countries with the cheapest petrol prices in May 2025 as per GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Libya

In Libya, fuel costs $0.027 per litre (43.335 Naira). The country’s abundant oil reserves and subsidised energy policies keep fuel highly affordable. Despite political instability, Libya continues to leverage its resources to provide low-cost energy for its population.

Angola

In Angola, fuel is priced at $0.327 per litre (522.666 Naira). As a leading oil producer in Africa, the country benefits from domestic production, enabling relatively affordable fuel. Nevertheless, the government faces challenges balancing subsidies and revenue generation, especially as it seeks to diversify its economy.

Algeria

Algeria offers fuel at $0.346 per litre (553.002 Naira). As a significant oil and gas producer, Algeria uses subsidies to make energy affordable for its citizens. However, the government faces pressure to reform its subsidy system to address fiscal constraints and promote economic diversification.

Egypt

At $0.381 per litre (608.295 Naira), Egypt’s fuel prices reflect its dual role as a producer and consumer of petroleum. Although the government has implemented subsidy reforms in recent years, fuel remains relatively affordable, ensuring energy access for its large population while supporting economic growth.

Nigeria

Fuel in Nigeria costs $0.532 (849.500 Naira) per litre, earning the country the 12th position globally for fuel affordability. As Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria’s fuel prices reflect a mix of subsidies and production advantages. However, the nation has grappled with issues like subsidy reforms and fuel shortages, impacting its economy and citizens.

Sudan

Sudan sells fuel at $0.700 (1118.333 Naira) per litre, ranking 23rd globally. Political instability and economic challenges have influenced fuel pricing in the country. While subsidies help make fuel relatively affordable, the government has struggled to maintain consistent pricing amidst inflation and currency devaluation.

Tunisia

Tunisia ranks 28th globally with fuel priced at $0.840 (1341.992 Naira) per litre. The country imports most of its energy needs, but government subsidies keep fuel prices relatively low for its citizens. Economic reforms and rising energy demands may challenge this affordability in the future.

Liberia

Liberia offers fuel at $0.871 (1391.729 Naira) per litre, placing it 32nd globally. As a net fuel importer, the country’s pricing reflects transportation and import costs. Efforts to stabilise the economy and improve infrastructure are critical to ensuring a consistent fuel supply and affordability

Ethiopia

At $0.927 (1480.200 Naira) per litre, Ethiopia ranks 42nd globally in fuel affordability. Unlike some of its oil-producing neighbours, Ethiopia is a net importer of fuel, making its pricing sensitive to global oil market fluctuations. The government’s focus on developing infrastructure and reducing reliance on imports could influence future fuel pricing.

Gabon

In Gabon, fuel costs $1.020 (1630.261 Naira) per litre, ranking it 48th globally. As an oil-exporting nation, Gabon benefits from domestic production, which helps maintain reasonable fuel prices. However, economic diversification remains a priority as the country seeks to reduce dependency on oil revenues.

