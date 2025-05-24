Nigeria launches largest oncology diagnostic centre in West Africa

Nigeria is set to revolutionise its cancer care landscape with the establishment of West Africa’s largest network of oncology and diagnostic centers.

According to Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, in his X handle, @muhammadpate, this initiative marks the most ambitious investment in cancer care ever undertaken by a Nigerian administration.

“We are dismantling longstanding barriers—both on the supply and demand sides—to ensure that quality, affordable cancer care becomes a national standard, not an exception,” Prof. Pate stated.

“This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at improving Nigeria’s healthcare system.”

“The initiative will train up to 500 clinicians over the next three years to ensure seamless operations. The centers are projected to serve approximately 2,000 oncology patients and 350,000 diagnostic clients annually.

“Three newly built cancer centers at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Nsukka; and University of Benin Teaching Hospital will be formally commissioned by President Tinubu and opened for public access soon.”

“To make cancer treatment more accessible and affordable, the National Health Insurance Authority has launched a targeted cost-sharing program.”

“Eligible disadvantaged patients undergoing radiotherapy can receive subsidies of up to N400,000, significantly easing the financial burden on families and improving treatment adherence.”