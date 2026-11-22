Oluwasegun Olaleye is the Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SonharSports. In this interview with Yetunde Ajanaku, he discussed the challenges facing Nigeria’s sports industry, the need for structured talent development and the role of technology, education and investment in building a sustainable sports ecosystem.

HOW would you describe the current state of sports development in Nigeria?

The Nigerian sports industry is blessed with immense and undeniable raw talent, but structurally, it remains largely underdeveloped. For decades, sports in Nigeria have been treated primarily as a recreational activity or a government welfare programme rather than as a vibrant and multi-billion-dollar industry.

While we occasionally celebrate individual brilliance on the global stage, many of these successes are products of personal resilience rather than a reliable and well-structured development system. We have a solid foundation of passion, but we lack the sustainable infrastructure, data-driven management and human capital development required to transform that passion into a thriving industry.

What do you think is missing in Nigeria’s sports system, particularly in identifying and nurturing young talents?

What is missing is a connected and holistic ecosystem. Talent identification in Nigeria is often unstructured, inconsistent and limited to specific locations. A young athlete’s success should not depend on whether a scout happens to visit their neighbourhood.

Furthermore, even when talents are identified, there is a significant gap in their overall development. We often focus on physical abilities while neglecting career development, education, sports science, sports technology and mental health. An effective system should not just discover athletes; it should educate, mentor and build a sustainable support structure around them, both on and off the field.

How can Nigeria move beyond football and create opportunities across other sporting disciplines?

Football will always occupy a special place in Nigeria, but diversification requires deliberate policies and stronger private-sector involvement.

Moving beyond football starts with developing multi-sport infrastructure at the grassroots level and integrating specialised sports education into school curricula. It also requires building the capacity of administrators, coaches and other sports professionals across disciplines such as athletics, basketball, combat sports and racket sports.

When we invest in human capital and provide structured pathways for education, training and competition across different sporting disciplines, corporate investment and fan engagement will naturally follow.

Who is Oluwasegun Olaleye beyond his professional achievements?

Beyond the titles, I am a builder, an innovator and someone deeply passionate about youth empowerment and human capital development. My background combines technical training in data science and artificial intelligence with sports administration. I see myself as a problem-solver who views sports not just as a game but as a transformational tool for economic growth, education and social change across Africa.

What inspired you to establish SonharSports?

SonharSports was born out of a desire to bridge the gap between potential and execution in African sports. Watching countless young talents struggle to reach their full potential because of inadequate structures, limited education and a lack of career pathways inspired me to take action.

Our goal is to create an organisation that brings technical innovation, data-driven management and structural development to the sports industry across the continent.

What gap is SonharSports trying to fill in Africa’s sports ecosystem?

SonharSports seeks to bridge the gap between grassroots athletic talent and long-term professional sustainability. We combine education, competitive tournaments, sports technology, strategic partnerships and workforce development into one connected platform. Rather than focusing solely on athlete scouting, we are committed to building the broader human capital required to sustain the industry. This means training not just athletes but also sports managers, analysts, administrators and technical personnel who are essential to running a modern sports economy.

What is Project 8000, and what makes it different from other sports development initiatives?

Project 8000, particularly the Project 8000 Academy, is our flagship initiative focused on developing Africa’s next generation of sports professionals. What makes it different is its emphasis on workforce development, practical learning and industry-led education. Participants do not simply sit in classrooms; they gain hands-on experience through live competitions, media productions and sports events while receiving mentorship and recognised certifications. The initiative is designed to prepare individuals and organisations for long-term operational success by creating employment opportunities and sustainable career pathways across the continent.

How are the Aspiro Cup and Jagun Jagun Cup creating opportunities for young talents?

Competitions such as the Jagun Jagun U-17 Football Competition serve as an important talent development pathway within the Project 8000 ecosystem. The Jagun Jagun Cup and Aspiro Cup provide structured platforms for emerging grassroots athletes to showcase their abilities in competitive environments.

These tournaments go beyond awarding trophies. They serve as talent identification and scouting platforms, data collection opportunities and testing grounds where young athletes receive structured feedback, exposure and opportunities to progress into professional development academies.

What have been your biggest challenges in building SonharSports?

Building something structured in an unstructured environment comes with significant challenges. Infrastructural deficits, fragmented governance and the difficulty of convincing stakeholders to embrace long-term development models rather than quick fixes have been persistent obstacles. Additionally, creating a unified framework that effectively combines education, competition and sports technology requires consistent execution, discipline and highly skilled personnel.

How challenging has it been to attract investors, partners and institutional support?

It has been challenging because traditional investors often view African sports as a high-risk venture or something that should be approached purely from a philanthropic perspective, rather than as a viable commercial investment opportunity. Overcoming this perception requires demonstrating structure, good governance and measurable results. As we continue to demonstrate the impact of initiatives such as Project 8000 and establish strategic partnerships with institutions, universities, healthcare providers and technology organisations, we believe institutional confidence will continue to grow.

Where do you see SonharSports and Project 8000 in the next five to ten years?

In the next five to ten years, I envision SonharSports becoming a leading benchmark for sports development, workforce education and talent management across Africa. Project 8000 will have trained thousands of certified sports professionals, analysts and administrators who will contribute to the development of leagues, academies and sports media across the continent. Ultimately, we envision an interconnected African sports ecosystem powered by data, innovation and sustainable career pathways.

What legacy do you hope to leave in Nigeria’s sports industry, and what message do you have for young aspiring athletes?

I want to be remembered for establishing a functional and sustainable blueprint for African sports development, proving that with the right structures, technology and human capital development, sports can become a major driver of economic growth and youth transformation. My message to young aspiring athletes is that talent may open the door, but structure, discipline and continuous learning will keep you in the room. Focus on your overall development, including your education, mental growth and character. Your sporting career should not be defined only by how well you perform today but also by how effectively you prepare for your future.