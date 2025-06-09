Nigeria, Japan strengthen food security ties with $110m JICA facility

In a bid to bolster Nigeria’s food security, the Federal Government has strengthened its collaborative initiative with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

This partnership is aimed at supporting the country’s food production systems and enhancing resilience amid global supply challenges.

The initiative took a significant step forward as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, met with senior representatives of JICA to advance the implementation of the Food Security Emergency Loan Support Programme.

The JPY 15 billion facility (approximately $110 million) aims to support Nigeria’s food production systems and enhance resilience amid ongoing global supply challenges. With the rainy season now underway, both Ministers emphasised the importance of swift, coordinated action to maximise impact for farmers and rural communities.

JICA welcomed the government’s commitment to delivery and requested formal clarification on proposed implementation adjustments. It was jointly agreed that core production activities would proceed immediately under the existing framework, while additional components, such as aggregation and financing, would be reviewed in line with the original loan agreement.

This partnership underscores the commitment of both governments to addressing food security challenges and improving the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians, while also driving economic growth and development in the country.