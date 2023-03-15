Clement Idoko – Abuja

Nigeria and Israeli Governments have commenced collaborative moves to deepen partnership in innovation, entrepreneurship and production to harness Nigeria’s huge potential for its technological development.

Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman made this known when he paid a working visit to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono at the Fund’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Acting Director, Public Affairs, TETFund, Mr Abdulmumin Oniyangi, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said

speaking during the visit, Ambassador Freeman expressed Israel’s desire to work with Nigeria in the area of technology and entrepreneurship development, describing Nigeria as a country of huge potential due to its teeming youth population.

While describing Israel as a leading country in technology and innovation, Ambassador Freeman disclosed that 45 per cent of Israel’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) comes from innovation and entrepreneurship start-ups, as the country’s major economic sectors are involved in high technology and industrial manufacturing.

He stated that with Nigeria’s huge potential if the same could be achieved, or even a 30 per cent GDP addition to Nigeria coming from technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, it would hasten Nigeria’s economic development.

The Israeli envoy further stated that Nigeria possesses the potential to be a destination for businesses if innovative developments are harnessed, particularly through innovation incubation hubs, saying this would provide young Nigerians who have entrepreneurship potential but lack expertise an avenue to be mentored and guided in the right direction.

Mr. Freeman also spoke about the Innovation Fellowship for Aspiring Inventors and Researchers (i-Fair) programme, an initiative borne out of the need to raise a generation of innovators, inventors and researchers in Nigeria; especially among the youths.

He noted that the Embassy has worked closely with the office of the Vice President on the programme, which has spanned across two editions and also called for stronger partnership with the Fund in the upcoming Third Edition.

In his remarks, Arc. Sonny Echono expressed appreciation to the Israeli Ambassador for his visit and commitment towards strengthening ties with TETFund in Nigeria’s quest for technological and economic development.

While expressing excitement at the numerous benefits derivable from the partnership, he stated that “If innovation and entrepreneurship can provide 45% of Israel’s GDP, one can only imagine what 10 0r 20% will do to Nigeria’s GDP with our population”.





According to Echono, there is a global consensus that Nigerians are hardworking and intelligent if provided with the right incentives, and one can envision what can be unlocked through technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

While intimating Mr. Freeman of TETFund’s collaboration with Innova8 Hub and other strategic partners, he also hinted on the Fund’s drive to domesticate Innovation Hubs in some of Nigeria’s tertiary educational institutions.