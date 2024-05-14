Nigeria and Israel have agreed to collaborate on agriculture and other development programmes.

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Michael Freeman, during a visit to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the State House Abuja, commended the various programmes of the First Lady in the areas of women empowerment, agriculture, youth development and education.

Aside agriculture, he highlighted areas where the Israeli government looks forward to collaborating with the Office of the First Lady. These include: science and technology which will see them open 30 more innovation centers across the nation in addition to the one already operational in Abuja.

Ambassador Freeman disclosed that Israel would be setting up Computer classrooms to train girls who have been rescued after being trafficked.

He informed his host about the proposed Textile Arts Programme for young Nigerians explaining that they will be working with Israelis who will train them to improve on their skills.

Responding, Senator Oluremi Tinubu expressed appreciation for the proposed collaboration, noting that the key areas mentioned were same areas of key interest to her.

She was emphatic that Nigeria will overcome whatever challenges it may have presently.

“With the cooperation and support from you our foreign friends, which has been remarkable, we are on our way to greatness”, she said.

