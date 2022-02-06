Nigerian Afrobeat star, Udaya Peter, popularly known as Shaggyblaq has stated that Nigeria is the bastion of afrobeats.

Shaggyblaq made this known to Tribune Online on Sunday afternoon via telephone call on the rise of afrobeats in the world.

He noted that afrobeats is the sound of the future and that other musicians from Africa have been diligently constructing the sound.

Shaggyblaq cited the instance of Burna Boy and Wizkid, two of Nigeria’s biggest stars, both took home Grammys in the past year, and American pop stars have eagerly tapped into the scene.

“Nigeria is the bastion of Afrobeats, producing most of the stars who have penetrated the West in recent years.

“Afrobeat stars in Nigeria and other musicians from Africa have been diligently constructing the sound of the future.

“Musicians from Africa have reshaped the sound and texture of pop music worldwide and Afrobeats owning back to back biggest years ever.

“Burna Boy and Wizkid, two of Nigeria’s biggest stars, both took home Grammys in the past year, and American pop stars have eagerly tapped into the scene.

“After a dazzling appearance on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, fellow Nigerian Tems delivered one of the year’s best records and the viral rise of HALLELU by Shaggyblaq, which has become the average Nigerian universty students anthem as it continues to cross borders,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.