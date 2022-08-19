Nigeria is safe, Runsewe assures international community

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Rinsewe has assured the international community that Nigeria is safe for investors and visitors as he declared the 2022 edition of the International Arts and Craft Expo (INAC) open.

Runsewe who disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 15th edition of the INAC holding at the Ladi kwali Hall of the Abuja Sheraton Hotel with the theme networking Nigerian Crafts to the world said that the expo already has 25 countries, 6 states in attendance.

“Today is a day of networking with the delegates of different countries and we are very happy that we have our friends; the diplomatic communities joining us for the 15th edition of the INAC and of course with us are proud Nigeria to kickstart this expo.

I assure you that from today till Saturday it is going to be activities galore; entertainment, business2business, networking with other countries of the world and I am sure its going to be a great and profitable event for us all.

“INAC which is in its 15th edition has continued to pride itself with the main aim which is to networking Nigerian Craft to the world through world class exhibition of the finest indigenous arts and craft as well as training participants on different skills acquisition to make them self-employed and job creators.

According to him, Nigerians are hospitable, accommodating and fun to be with.

“Nigeria is safe, we want you to encourage your people to visit and invest more in Nigeria.

“We are fun to be with, fun lovers and hospitable, we will love to continue to have you all as tourists and investors,” he said.

Runsewe urged Nigerians to dwell more on telling positive stories about the country rather than the negatives.

He encouraged the international delegates to ensure cultural integration through their interactions.

The President of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr Nkereuwem Onung, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune at the sideline of the opening ceremony also appreciated and commended the NCAC boss for his consistent effort at always reinventing ways to show to the world that Nigeria is safe for visitors and tourists as well as safe for investors.

According to Onung “This is the only person that understand Nigeria and know how to make thing work. He knows that the international communities are afraid of the news about Nigeria and with what the Director-General of NCAC is doing, it will calm the fear or tension anyone is having.

“Otunba Runsewe is making a statement with this event and it will go a long way to mutually strengthening the already bilateral relationship we have with the countries represented here today.

“We should continue to leverage on this kind of platform to promote and position Nigeria,” Onung added.