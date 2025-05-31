Nigeria is in its biggest trouble since 1914 — El-Rufai

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has described the rising poverty in the country as the greatest crisis Nigeria has faced since 1914.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday at the 60th birthday lecture of the former Governor of Rivers State, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, El-Rufai said, “One minute is too short to cover our quarrels because we quarrel and then make up.

“The last quarrel we had was when he lost the primaries and blamed me, as I am supposed to be a magician. If I had supported him, he would have won the primaries.

“Many people came to say, ‘Your brother is upset with you.’ I said, ‘I know. Wait—when Nigeria is in bigger trouble, he will come and work together.’

“So here we are, back together, because Nigeria is in its greatest crisis since 1914. We are working and conspiring to build a coalition to get Nigeria back on track because it has gone off track.”

The former Governor stated that many people have spoken about the weaponisation of poverty and whether politicians are deliberately using poverty as a weapon.

“I don’t think so. Poverty weaponises itself if allowed to exist. That is what has happened in Nigeria. I don’t think politicians are that smart to even sit and weaponise poverty.

“For me, having been in both the private sector and public service, and having been a keen observer of our political deterioration, I believe that the problem we have—which I think Governor Babangida referred to—is that we simply get incompetent people and hand over leadership to them.

“They don’t know what to do. Most of them don’t really know what to do. They just know how to grab power but don’t know how to use it.”

He urged, “I would like to appeal to everyone here to reflect and look around. Wherever you see islands of progress in Nigeria, it is because a competent person has been given the opportunity to serve.

“I visited Rivers several times when I met you as the Governor (referring to Amaechi). I could see examples of policies that were addressing the concerns of the people of Rivers State.

“From schools to primary healthcare centres, hospitals, and so on, it was very clear that he had an opportunity, he knew what to do, and he did it.

“What we have done in this country is to allow bandits—not the ones in the bushes, but the urban bandits—to take over the governance of our country.

“I think the key challenge for Nigerians in 2027 is really to look at those who are offering themselves for leadership and pick those who have the competence, capability, capacity, and commitment to move Nigeria forward,” he stated.

El-Rufai noted, “I believe the celebrant, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is one of the few whom one can call capable, competent, and committed,” he reaffirmed.

