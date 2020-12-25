Nigeria is going through hard times of insecurity, criminality, says Speakers’ chairman, Suleiman

Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Abubakar Y Suleiman has lamented that Nigeria and Nigerians are currently going through hard times particularly in the area of insecurity and other criminal activities that need divine intervention from God.

The Speakers Conference Chairman who felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the 2020 Christmas celebration charged Christians to reflect on their past lives and uphold the virtues and values preached by Jesus Christ.

In a Christmas message to Christians in Bauchi State and all over the country, Abubakar Y Suleiman who is also the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly urged Christian community to use the festive period to pray fervently for a peaceful and secured Nigeria.

He declared that, “Our country is at a trying moment, criminal activities such as insurgency, banditry and kidnapping are threatening our existence as a nation, our welfare and economy. As we are trying hard to end these menaces, then covid-19 pandemic came. This has worsened our predicaments.”

Abubakar Suleiman added that, “I therefore implore you to use this sacred period to pray and work together for the end of these calamities that befall our nation, also pray for peace, unity and brotherhood in the Country.”

The Chairman of the Speakers Conference who commended President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies for their selfless efforts to secure the nation and revive its economy, urged them to redouble their efforts and enhance stakeholding especially with religious and community leaders toward solving the Country’s so many problems.

While commending State Assembly Speakers and State Governors for working together to secure and develop their States, the Chairman particularly commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad of Bauchi State for ensuring security and transformation of the State especially on the areas of infrastructure, education and health, within short period of time.

He prayed that this year’s Christmas will stimulate more developments, peace and brotherhood in the Country as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

