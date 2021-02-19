Nigeria is currently facing crisis ― Bola Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria is currently facing a crisis.

Tinubu explained that the country is experiencing kidnapping, banditry and all other forms of social vices which are indices of crisis.

He stated this at the 8th Day Firdau Prayer of the first Civilian Governor of Lagos, Late Alhaji Lateef Aremu Jakande, held on Friday at his residence in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, The APC leader prayed that the Almighty Allah, who gave the country huge potentials to be recognised globally, would deliver it from its crises.

He noted that those who have seen the ten effects of the war in terms of tribalism, religion and all sorts would avoid its repeat by all means.

“Nigeria is currently facing a crisis of insurgence, banditry and all aspect of insecurity. May the almighty that make this country huge in potentials protect and salvage us from looming situations.

“Only Almighty Allah will judge the unfaithful and will direct us on the right path. It is left for you, myself and everyone.

“Those who have seen the effect of the war on tribalism and religious conflicts will never want a repeat of such.

“We pray to God to strengthen our mind and bring peace to this land,” Tinubu added.

Tinubu, who said the deceased is a colossal loss to the state and country, described himself as a lucky one for using the deceased’s house as his cradle of politics and journey to political life.

He recalled that Alhaji Lateef Jakande told him to vie for the position of a Senator, praying to God for prudent, honest and future priority leaders like Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“If I start to write about Alhaji Jakande, I will write an epistle. I am a lucky one. This is the house where I started to become a politician and my journey to political life.

“Alhaji Jakande told me to go to the senate. He said Nigeria needs somebody like me.

“We pray that Lagos State and Nigeria will give us more leaders that are prudent, honest, and would give priority to the future like Alhaji Lateef Jakande.” He stated.

Speaking also, The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the declaration of a day for the celebration of the legacies of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Sanwo-Olu said that the rationale behind this day is to appreciate the indelible legacies and monumental infrastructural development that the deceased left on the sands of the state.

He urged everyone to reflect on how well they have been using their voice to effect in whatever affairs they are.

“Lagos will have a day to celebrate Alhaji Jakande because we need to bring history to students so that it won’t go into extinction.

“We are going to set up a different day when Lagos will celebrate this man.

“The lesson is for all of us to reflect on how well I am using my voice to change the course of mankind.” He said.

While giving a lecture earlier, Sheik Habeebullah Adam Abdullah harped on the fact that good conduct is an act of worship.

He added that good interpersonal relations are an act of worship, saying that the Lord does not just create us but to serve him with all our hearts.

The lecturer, therefore, urged all the leaders to learn from the deceased as his name will never be erased in the minds of Lagos state specifically and that of Nigeria generally.

Dignitaries present at the event were Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; and Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba; Former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith and so many others.

