Nigeria is blessed, must not fail, says Oba Gbadebo

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, on Thursday, submitted that Nigeria as a blessed nation must not be allowed to go into extinction.

He stated this in view of the numerous challenges confronting it on all fronts that might be responsible for any possible break-up.

The traditional ruler pleaded with Nigerians during the widow’s empowerment programme organised by the Egba Descendants’ Association based in Dallas, United States of America.

“God has blessed Nigeria to the extent that we cannot afford to become a failed state. A nation in a state of state, Nigeria will not become history. We must give our children a befitting future. God will help us all. I thank the Egba Descendants’ Association for this gesture,” he said.

President of the Association, Deaconess Elizabeth Oyeniyi, hinted that the empowerment programme targeted at widows in Abeokuta, as an avenue to support the government in poverty alleviation.

She explained that the association is a charitable, non-political organisation that promotes Egba culture, supports community services, and provides scholarships, among others.

Oyeniyi who was represented by Pastor Tony Ojurabesa, insisted that Nigerian government must continue to strive to make sure poverty is reduced to the barest minimum in the nation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He lamented that poverty is hitting hard into the fibre of Nigeria, adding that women are mostly affected.

The association empowered 10 widows with one grinding machine each.

Oyeniyi said the need to empower the widows was imperative as all of them had been left alone to cater for their children after losing their husbands many years ago.

He said: “I will appeal to the Nigerian federal government to help our people. People are suffering too much. That is why we are doing what we are doing today. We are doing this for the purpose of our people who have no jobs. We cannot do all, but we will do a little bit we can do.

“I will advise the beneficiaries to make good use of the grinding machines given to them because it will take care of some needs and also maintain it. If they take good care of it, we will do more for them in the future.”





One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Risikat said: “I really appreciate what the Egba Descendants’ Association, Dallas has done for us today, May God bless them abundantly. This will help us financially in this bad situation. any amount we are seeing from this, we will be using that to maintain ourselves instead of nothing.”