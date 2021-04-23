Nigeria is bleeding, FG has compiled report on political, religious, ethnic ‘opponents’, says Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), on Thursday, declared that Nigeria is now ‘bleeding.’

Addressing correspondents at the presidential ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said while the incidence of domestic terrorism had reduced due to measures put in place by the government, other problems arising from intolerance have heightened.

According to him, the government has come up with a comprehensive report on the identified enemies and taken a position, which he said he did not want to preempt.

He also confirmed that some individuals who fund Boko Haram have been arrested particularly in Kano State.

