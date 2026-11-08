Nigeria is at war, but we pretend everything is fine — Eddy Olafeso

Chief Eddy Olafeso, former Commissioner for Information and Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now the South-West Coordinator of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Council of the All People’s Movement (APM), speaks with KUNLE ODEREMI, on the place of issues-based campaign, possibility of a consensus opposition candidate emerging before the January 16, 2027 presidential poll, strength and chances of APM, predicament of PDP, public funding and lifestyle of those currently in the saddle, among other salient issues. Excerpts:

WE have less than 80 days until the general election in the country. How would you appraise the buildup and campaign for the elections so far?

I know of the All People’s Movement (APM), but I do not know anything about the other parties; I do not know if they have started their campaigns. I know there are many skirmishes in the political arena, and people are very curious and conscious of what may happen. I know that the All Progressives Congress is trying to devise a means to hoodwink Nigerians and lie to them one more time. They want to do everything to dissociate themselves from the eight years of Muhammadu Buhari, and their own three years are no better than the eight years they are dissociating from. I know that the presidential candidate of the APM and governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has gone around the entire six geopolitical zones, talking to people and asking questions about how our future can be. I know that there is a strong desire to reset Nigeria, but for the other parties, I am yet to see them in the arena. That is the usual thing they do because they are sure that the system can be manipulated, and they will do everything possible not to win the election through free, fair, and credible elections, but by manipulating the entire institutions attached to running elections in a democratic environment such as ours.

Apparently, you are saying the 11 years of the APC have not brought any good to the country.

Yes, it is tragic.

The World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other reputable international organisations and institutions have acknowledged what they regard as some major strides of the Tinubu administration. Are you saying those organisations are gullible or no longer credible?

You are very aware, my dearest brother, that the agenda of the IMF and the World Bank is different from the agenda of ordinary Nigerians who want a free country for themselves and for generations yet unborn. You are too aware that the agenda of the World Bank for any African country is to manipulate it to be able to continue to serve the owners of the World Bank and the IMF whom you and I know. For what they (the APC administrtaion) have done for eight years plus three, trying to satisfy the World Bank and the IMF, they have failed to satisfy their people at home. When you see the yawning gap between the macroeconomics and the microeconomics of Nigeria, you know for sure that the APC government is still serving the IMF and the World Bank, and is yet to serve its people. There is death in the land; it is a killing field. There is hunger in the land; famine has taken over, and there is underdevelopment. Whatever you see are cosmetics to delude and to deceive our people. What will the APC be celebrating for the eleven-plus years they have been in government—that our currency has fallen to the most abysmal level since we became independent? That from one-to-one (US$1 to N1), we are now one to 1,400? What exactly are they going to be campaigning on? On the road to nowhere or the road to pathfinding, the coastal road, and the one from Lagos to Sokoto that is neither here nor there? With 88 kilometres finished, 47 kilometres finished, and yet they are coming to tell us they have done so much for the country. They are giving loans to students, and they say they kept them in school. They are giving social support for millions of Nigerians who cannot even find the records themselves.

The opposition parties sometimes celebrate reports from some of these global organisations concerning perceived shortcomings of government policies and programmes. Let me give you an example: when the World Bank and other international organisations categorised Nigeria as the poverty capital of the entire world, the opposition parties literally celebrated the indictment of the government. They commended the World Bank and other international financial institutions and organisations for coming out with such a report. At the same time, you are saying the World Bank, the IMF, and others are not working in tandem with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerian people. How do you reconcile that?

It is on the basis of the question you asked earlier; that all these international institutions are giving them pass marks. I ask, which pass mark? They are still satisfying their own whims and caprices and still satisfying the reason why the World Bank and the IMF were put together, in the first place, to make Africa a primary producer of raw materials for their own market so that they can make more money out of the continent of Africa. Has anything ever changed since 1960? I have lived through it; I am over 70 now. I have been part of the growth of the country since independence. I was born shortly before independence; I grew up in it, and I am very aware that we started very well. You knew about the regional government in Nigeria. Can we compare that moment to this? We have failed in all things. We are in South-Western Nigeria; this is the home of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the man who made everything first: WNTV, Cocoa House, free education, and development boards across the region. Go into Ikeja and Oba Akran in the Lagos State capital city and see hundreds upon hundreds of his works that have been abandoned and destroyed; the past that they have obliterated, and the future that they have made dim.

How on earth can we ever explain these 12 years? Under President Olusegun Obasanjo, you could see changes; we paid off our debt. We tried as much as possible to shut down many of the moribund projects that were siphoning Nigerian money, and we tried to sell most of the Federal Government properties at that time and allowed free enterprise and capital to come into it. That is the reason why you see, for instance, in the hospitality business, in oil, and all those places, unproductive assets have been relinquished so that they can be re-energised in terms of capital injection. That helped the country, and we became smarter; we became lean, and the people prospered under Obasanjo. You could see it both at the exchange rate and the provision of food — a country very satisfied, and even our foreign relations became more energetic. We took decisions that impacted Africa. Can you say that at this moment?

The criticism against the Obasanjo BPE commercialisation and privatisation programme then was that most of the key state assets were mostly sold to the proxies of those in government. That the whole exercise was a ripoff; that Nigerians were stripped off of their commonwealth?

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) did its ultimate best, but there is nothing perfect. Even the imperfection could have been corrected by successive governments to make it work for the people. It is still better than what it was before Obasanjo took over. Nigeria moved forward. Are we really on a trajectory of moving forward, or are we digging backwards? How can you say you have thrown the country into a domestic and foreign debt of over N167 trillion, and now you want to go and borrow almost 61 billion US dollars in addition? You say borrowing is not a disease. Tell me what has brought our economy to its knees?

The government was specific in terms of what the purpose of seeking the latest financing model or option was?

Have they not been specific in the past? What credibility do you see in this government that they will tell you something and they will do it? Did they not tell you when they came in that if they could not fix the power sector in three years, you should not vote for them? Why are they campaigning now if they have failed so woefully? Do you want to trust them now at this Eleventh Hour? Can you trust the APC government? How much destruction have they brought upon Nigeria? Have they been able to resolve the kidnapping, the killings, and all the abductions going on in the country? This is a country at war, and we treat it with kid gloves and pretend everything is fine. Look at them; they are luxuriating in Abuja. All our money is spent on SUVs and luxury vehicles, with an ordinary minister driving the most expensive vehicle in the world, and nobody is asking questions, yet they are borrowing. The money they borrowed yesterday, what did they do with it? Has it been accounted for? How can you send a request to borrow money without a comprehensive analysis that will be presented to Nigerians? What is wrong in seeking the opinion of the people for whom you are borrowing the money to develop, to ask, ‘Do you agree with our action plan?’ Have they asked Nigerians if this is exactly what they want? Is this the only route to development?

The Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Professor Taiwo Oyedele, said it is not a loan per se, and that it has a cost benefit to the country. The fund will be deployed in financing critical projects meant to reposition the economy, infrastructure, and so on.

That is a perfect description of delusion. It is delusional to assume that what you are trying to do is not a loan. You want to expedite your pathway to the one-trillion economy that they are dreaming of in their heads, which is not grounded in reality. They are not producing a pin at this moment, but they want to borrow themselves into a trillion-dollar economy. Is that tenable? Why are we fooling ourselves? Sometimes, apart from talking to someone such as you, I do not want to talk to the media anymore, because these people do not listen to us. They will have their own ways of winning the election when the time comes. It is all about getting ready to rig, destroying the opposition, and destroying individuals who say this is not the best route to go. Look at what they are doing to Obasanjo. Obasanjo is the only leader in this generation who will say, ‘No, I disagree with this,’ and what are they doing to his opinion? They trash it, and they tell him to go to hell! The man is speaking the truth. For once, we are lucky to have an elderly man, who can do nothing but tell them the truth, yet they will not listen. This interview will come and go. Whatever I say here will never be considered important. They should please stop kneeling on our necks; we can no longer breathe. Nigerians are suffocating. There is too much pain in the land. You cannot even buy fuel for your vehicle. I went into the fuel station yesterday; from Akure to this place (Ibadan), I bought fuel worth N102,000. How much is my income? Will I not keep my children in school? Everything that is done in this country is to render you penurious. You cannot even turn on the light in your home without analysing where your meter will be. For those of us they claim to put in Band A, they put us there to exterminate us economically.

Let us talk about your party. You discussed the days of Awolowo in power in government with an infectious passion. You listed free education, free health services, rural development and integration, and others. What is different now that we cannot talk about such lofty things and leadership with a human face, as well as political parties with definite and remarkable programmes, for instance?

At least in the microcosm of Oyo State, I know Governor Seyi Makinde has done very well in terms of infrastructural development for the state. I am very sure of that. It is very easy now to run the government. It is seamless; everything is running like clockwork. Schools are open and they are being developed. What about the roads across the entire state, opening up the agrarian land that Oyo State is known to be, and has been since it was created? Look at the beauty of being united and in peace with one another. Since his inception as governor in this region, you can see progress. Is that not what he intends to do? Concerning our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

Is it gone forever?

The way the Peoples Democratic Party is known can never be the same again. It will not be. I am one of the greatest believers in this party. I have never decamped to any other party in my life. The charlatans came, and they took everything, and the legacy that the party stood for; they have divided us. Did you not see us in coalition with the oppressor, the APC? Did you not see people leading it? Did you not see an individual making himself the national leader of the party, a republican party that created the greatest beginning for Nigeria immediately after the military exit? Look at what it has been turned into. Our party will never be the same again.

Now, we are back in APM, and we want to reset Nigeria, starting all over. We are focused on education; we are focused on food sufficiency for our people, and re-engineering the minds of the new generation of Nigerians to believe in their country. That is what they stand for. Our manifesto will be out shortly, and you will be able to go through it. It is no different from what happened during the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) days and during the Action Group days. We want to reset the minds of Nigerians to believe and be patriotic to the country, unlike this APC government, with the political elites and their conspiracy to destroy Nigeria and work for themselves and their families exclusively. Here we are! Our president is going on a personal pilgrimage to Mecca, as a believer in Allah, and he took our resources with him.

Please, I want you to substantiate that allegation. How do you prove it?

They allocated themselves enough money to enjoy their holidays. Did they not travel with our private jet? That jet belongs to Nigeria. The Nigerian Air Force One belongs to Nigeria. He went with all the governors. The burden of proof is on them, not on me. How did they fund their trip? They must let the Nigerian people know where they got the money from. The source must be known to us. It is not a question of asking me; it is about asking them. The election is 76 days away, yet they have the time to go out there. You can say your prayers, but in such large numbers? Is there any place on this planet where you kneel before God and He does not answer your prayer? Is that what they will use the money they are borrowing for? Is it all part of the pilgrimages for the future? There is no clear difference between public money and their personal money. That is how tragic everything has become.

There is a Herculean task ahead of your party in the coming elections. You are contesting against a sitting president that has 33 governors backing the president. Does it not look like the contest has been fought and won by the ruling APC, even before the election is conducted?

More than a year ago, Governor Seyi Makinde told the Nigerian people and the world that this 2027 general election is between the people and the All Progressives Congress government and its party. The reality is that 33 human beings cannot compare to 230 million people. The ministers are there; they cannot be more than 2,000. Do you think that is enough to make all of us run away? Will history not judge us for our standing against tyranny, the destitution into which they have plunged our country, and the hopelessness for the generation coming behind us? It is unfortunate, but we are happy. In the end, Nigerians will decide who their true friends are. I still have the belief that Nigerians will rise through this, and we know full well that we stand for the ordinary man on the street who has been deeply oppressed. Not even in the colonial era have you seen Nigerians trashed the way the APC has trashed this country in all ramifications—insecurity, development, and education. Lately, about four days ago, I witnessed schools without desks and chairs. I witnessed schools without roofs, owned by governments, both at the federal and other tiers. Yet here we are, borrowing these trillions, unable to show Nigerians one thing they have done successfully. We are still in the dark. For you to live in an environment where there is electricity, you will not even be able to pay for it. I wish they could remove their Band A from my neighbourhood.

Some analysts believe the opposition parties are their own enemies, having weakened their power by allowing several candidates to emerge from their fold to confront the APC candidate?

It is not over yet. Twenty-four hours is a long time in politics. There is still the opportunity and the hope that all of us will work together. We know that we are stronger together in this matter, and that it is going to be a herculean task for an individual to defeat the APC and its deep pockets using public funds to entrench itself in power. We continue, and we are not tired of talking to one another.

The NDC and ADC candidates have declared that they are not ready to step down for anyone.

Meetings are ongoing. It is good to let everybody walk, let everybody have enough to come together for us to let the world know that we can stand together. It is difficult. Sometimes, if you are not an insider, you will not see the possibilities, but I can see the possibility of a united front against these enemies of Nigeria, the APC.

Is there a possibility of candidates from the South stepping down for those from the North?

o not put it as a matter of geography. We will decide who the right candidate for the moment is. If you are resetting a country, old thoughts and old thinking might not work for the moment. The reality of what I am telling you is that the best man for the job to reset Nigeria, put it on a pathway to greatness, and clear out of the way, will emerge along the line.

Do you foresee the APM producing that candidate?

Yes, Seyi Makinde fits the bill because he belongs to the generation of leaders now, and he still has enough years to be considered to belong to the future. He sees the past, he is in the middle at this moment, and he can take us far into the future. I believe in him; that is why we are very close.

Are you confident in INEC doing the needful when the chips are down?

INEC has no choice but to do the right thing when the people decide that this is what they want. INEC does not belong to the APC; it belongs to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Do they have the capacity to do the right thing? I do not know. Until you execute what you are doing, you cannot be second-guessed to be on the right path until you have delivered. I do not take that risk.