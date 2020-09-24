Nigeria investigates French shipping giant, CMA CGM over forex infractions

Amidst sustained pressures on Nigeria’s official foreign exchange resources, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has opened investigations into foreign exchange transactions of 55 companies and individuals, including French shipping giant, CMA CGM.

The apex bank linked them to foreign exchange deals outside the official Investors & Exporters (I&E) window. The I&E window was created by the CBN as the legitimate platform for buying and selling of foreign currencies.

Some of the major corporate organisations on the list include Stallion Nigeria Limited, a conglomerate involved in several sectors of the Nigerian economy. The list also includes Nigeria’s leading electronic payment company, Interswitch Nigeria Limited, as well as a leading global shipping line, CMA CGM Nigeria Shipping Limited.

Other big names on the list include Petro-Afrique Energy Services Limited, Steel Force Far East Limited, Auto Petroleum Company Limited, Cavendish Mechanicals Limited, Aquashield Oil & Marine Limited, Haitch & Elf Integrated Services Limited, Fenog Nigeria Limited, and Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

