Nigeria, Indonesia partner to boost agriculture, vaccine research

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) is forging a strategic partnership with the Republic of Indonesia to advance biotechnology solutions that will boost Nigeria’s agriculture, healthcare, and research capacity.

The planned collaboration was revealed during a bilateral meeting held at the Indonesia Expo Kano 2025, themed “Empowering Trade, Enabling Partnerships.”

The meeting brought together NBRDA’s Director General, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, and the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Bambang Suharto.

Key areas of discussion included the use of artificial insemination techniques to improve livestock productivity, particularly in meat and dairy production.

Both sides also explored opportunities for joint research and local production of vaccines to strengthen public health systems.

In addition to animal health and vaccines, the partnership will focus on transferring Indonesian technologies for biofertilisers, bioinsecticides, and biofungicides. These eco-friendly solutions are expected to boost crop yields while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Capacity building is also central to the collaboration, with plans for exchange programmes that will benefit researchers and farmers in both countries. Such initiatives are aimed at developing the technical skills needed to drive innovation in biotechnology.

To ensure smooth implementation, both parties agreed to appoint focal representatives who will handle continuous engagement and coordination. A draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is currently being developed to formalise the agreement.

The NBRDA expressed optimism that the partnership will deliver lasting benefits for food security, improved healthcare, and overall sustainable development for Nigeria and Indonesia alike.

