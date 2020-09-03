Nigeria in state of helplessness, hopelessness ― Olabode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has warned that the nation is now in a state of “hopelessness and helplessness” under the President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the gulf between the ethnic nationalities in the country is widening, and could be a prelude to a greater disaster.

George gave this warning speaking counselling PDP aspirants in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 2 state bye-elections, stressing that no Nigerian as of today can that he is happy with the current state of things in the country.

“No Nigerian today can say that he is happy with what is going on in the country. Are we better today? I want to see that Nigerian who is better of today than four and a half years ago,” the PDP chieftain said.

Chief George, who insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed woefully, stressing that contrary to the position held by Mallam Mamman Daura, zoning was vital for the peace, the growth and the progress of the nation.

This was just as he sadly recalled that the way Nigeria was brought together by the British was not natural and defective, describing it was a forced union for the benefit of the economic business of the British people.

“Zoning is vital for the peace, the growth and the progress of the nation. Now, the nature of Nigeria, the size of Nigeria, the way Nigeria was brought together by the British was not natural. It was a forced union for the benefit of the economic business of the British people. That’s all,” George said.

“Since then we have been trying to stabilise, manage ourselves all along. And take a country like Switzerland, three major tribes in Switzerland, the French, the Italians and the Germans. They rotate the leadership of their country, is that novel to Nigeria? Turn by Turn Nigeria Ltd, Turn by Turn Switzerland Ltd. Have you ever heard of any crisis in that country?

“So what is so difficult about this issue of zoning? We thank God today there is no part of this country that would not have some academic, brilliant people in every corner of Nigeria. The system we are running today is very defective. I have seen both sides, I have been in the military. Each time I look at it, and I remember it, it’s like I see it’s a military government.

“You know you have one man sitting in Abuja and gives directive to your local government, what is his business in that your local government? The nearest local government to you is your local government, next is your state, the power at the centre is humongous, it’s not acceptable, it is too strong,” he added.

“Look, there are a certain issue that would happen within this state when you get to another state, it’s an aberration, so why are we pulling all together?

“Who created the local government? The military. Who created the state? The military. Is it not time to revisit it so that there can be peace. Right now the gorge between the tribes are just widening, widening, widening,” he warned.

On the forthcoming bye-elections, the PDP chieftain urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the will of the people prevailed in the elections, even as he enjoined the party aspirants to conduct themselves with decorum, with utmost civility and with respect for each other.

This was just as said the party had a very good opportunity to clinch victory in the two elections if members work together and support their candidates with all the necessary vigour, with genuine guidance and with discerning leadership required from all.

He, however, warned against brigandage, thuggery or any form of violence, adding: “We will not accept any resort to brigandage, thuggery or any form of violence.”

“The will of the people must and should be respected at all times. This is what strengthens popular government. This is the life-blood of democracy. Every voice must be heard. Every contribution must be given a fair hearing. But the will of the majority must always prevail at the end.

Speaking further, George said only one person can emerge as the party candidate for any election, urging that those who failed to emerge must accept that the people had made their choice.

“And those who emerge victoriously must equally learn to be humble and civil enough to accommodate others who participated in the race.

“Only one person can prevail in any election. This is the First Principle. A winner will emerge. And those who fail to emerge must accept that the people have made their choice. And those who emerge victoriously must equally learn to be humble and civil enough to accommodate others who participated in the race.

“We have a very good opportunity to clinch victory in the two elections if we work together, if we support our candidates with all the necessary vigour, with genuine guidance and with discerning leadership required from all of us.

” Let us go forth with determination, with sincerity of purpose and candidness. We must never fail nor falter. We must work hard with the seriousness of vision.

“Nothing must be taken for granted. Leaders here present must accommodate everyone. We cannot discriminate or put a barrier of favouritism among our followers. Let us embrace everyone. Let us all come together as one indivisible family. These are the ingredients of winners.

“We will wage a general campaign bereft of hate, bereft of malice or anger. We will tackle the opposition on their glaring failings. We will hold them responsible for abandoning the people. We will hold them responsible for our flooded roads, for the massive gridlocks on our highways, for lack of security and for the terrors and banditry their followers spread across Lagos. APC has failed woefully in all parameters. This is the time they should be gradually easied out of our lives,” Chief George said.

