The chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation in the 9th Senate, Senator Danladi Sankara, has urged Nigerians to have faith and confidence in the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima in accelerating the progress and development of the country.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the country is in safe hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on the saddle

The former Senator gave the assurance when several groups of beneficiaries of his philanthropic gesture visited his farmhouse in Kano to celebrate Sallah, insisting that the duo have the vision, capacity, and strength of character to restructure the country to attain the desired true nationhood and greatness

Sankara, who is also the Dallatun of Ringim, said, “Nigeria is set for progress and sustainable development through the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as fully being complemented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He noted that”What is needed by all Nigerians is patience and full support for the government to be able to accelerate the pace of progress and the desired comprehensive development of Nigeria ”

According to him, “The two leaders have a clear understanding of the challenges of Nigeria and have so far exhibited the capacity to tackle and address them adequately to enhance the living standards of the people.

He then appealed to Nigerians to embrace the spirit of being their brothers’ keeper, as exemplified by the lessons of Eid El Kabir.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE