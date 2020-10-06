Nigeria will be hosting the 51st meeting of the Governing Council of the African Regional Institute for Geospatial Information, Science and Technology (AFRIGIST).

AFRIGIST, formerly Regional Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys (RECTAS) is under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

According to a statement from Head of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Abu, I. Michael, representatives of eight African countries; Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Niger, Senegal including Nigeria, the host country will converge in the lovely town of Ile-Ife, Osun State for various activities as from the 15th of October.

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv Taiwo S. Adeniran at the First Representative of Nigeria on the AFRIGIST Governing Council will be representing the Nigerian Government to discuss critical issues of acquisition of knowledge and skills of geospatial information, science and technology and their applications for even development of all sectors of the economy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18. Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure. A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat

In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.

Nigeria hosts AFRIGIST governing council