The Nigerian ambassador to Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe, has said that Nigeria holds a leading position in the African maritime sector.

She recently made this known at the Nigerian Embassy in Athens, when the Secretary-General of the African Shipowners Association and expert in the Nigerian and pan-African maritime sector, Mrs Funmi Folorunsho, paid her a courtesy visit.

The ambassador stated that on April 2021, before she resumed duty in Athens as Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, she enjoyed a mini introduction to the world of shipping from Mrs Folorunsho.

According to her, Mrs Folorunsho’s mission is to explore opportunities in the maritime sector for African shipowners to be able to move cargo across the continent under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) that will create wealth and jobs.

“Naturally, so much needs to be done to bring this to reality,” Akinkugbe said.

She added that Nigeria holds a leading position in the African maritime sector; and that Greece, as a maritime nation by tradition, can offer experience and expertise in the sector across the African continent.





“Shipping has been a key element of Greek economic activity since ancient times,” Akinkugbe said. “Today, shipping is the country’s most important industry and it remains one of the world’s largest shipowning nations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Nigeria holds a leading position in the African maritime sector ― Ambassador Akinkugbe

Nigeria holds a leading position in the African maritime sector ― Ambassador Akinkugbe