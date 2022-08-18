Nigeria healthcare facilities at risk of disease epicentres due to lack of WASH services ― FG

The Federal Government has lamented that a good number of healthcare centres in Nigeria were at risk of becoming epicentres of the disease because of lack of access to combined Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services thereby putting the lives of doctors, nurses, midwives, other caregivers and patients at risk.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in his speech at the Launch of the National Guidelines for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene(WASH) services in the Healthcare Facilities(HCF) in Nigeria, on Thursday, in Abuja said, although, the Federal Ministry of Health is taking the lead in WASH in HCFs, but WASH is multi-sectoral, and public health concern that requires continuous collaboration among WASH sector for the attainment of WASH Global Best practices.

Ehanire further said, for a harmonised approach to WASH services and guarantee the accessibility of health professionals at all levels for effective utilisation and assurance of the benefits of WASH in Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) of diseases in HCFs in Nigeria, the Guidelines must be widely circulated and disseminated for implementation by all stakeholders.

Ehanire explained that WASH is a strategy to ensure adequate provision of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene services in the HCFs in addressing prevailing WASH-related problems in HCFs in Nigeria.

He said: “Safe drinking water, Sanitation and Hygiene are crucial to human health and well-being. Safe WASH is not only a prerequisite to health, but contributes to livelihoods, school attendance and dignity, and helps to create resilient communities living in healthy environments.

“The role of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in preventing the spread of infections and promoting good health in the Healthcare facilities is the focal point of this document.

“Functional Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facility/system has been recognised as an effective strategy for the prevention and control of diseases most especially epidemic-prone diseases.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“An effective and efficient WASH facility/system provides a break in the chain of disease transmission that will lead to the reduction of morbidity and mortality that may result from the epidemics of these infectious diseases.

“In the light of COVID-19 and other emerging Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (VHF’s), WASH services are essential and familiar functions of local, state and federal public health agencies. It is a mandatory component of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for healthcare providers and the general public.

“WASH services as a strategy reduces the burden of case management for infectious diseases and help public health managers and decision-makers to effectively prevent, contain and manage disease outbreaks.

“Without access to adequate Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services, healthcare centres in Nigeria would be ill-equipped to manage even the COVID-19 crisis and other Health associated infections HAIs, while the poorest and most vulnerable people in the country would be left to face the pandemic alone, not even the most basic defence – clean water and a bar of soap.

“It is important to note that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 3) Good Health and Wellbeing and (SDG 6) Clean Water and Sanitation cannot be achieved without adequate WASH services in HCFs.





“Further to this, WASH is an integral component of Clean Nigeria; Use the Toilet Campaign. Therefore to attain Open Defecation Free (ODF), our HCFs in rural communities and urban cities must have functional and useable toilet facilities with adequate Water supply for hygiene services.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Mamman Mamouda in his remarks disclosed that the development of the National Guidelines was conceived as the Federal Ministry of Health to improve and deepen WASH services in HCFs in Nigeria after the Presidential Declaration of State of Emergency in the +WASH sector in 2018.

According to him: “though there were pockets of document on Hygiene and Sanitation but there were no comprehensive National Guidelines to provide STANDARDS and GUIDANCE in the provision of WASH services in the HCFs in Nigeria.

“In 2019, the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with other Technical Committee (TC) members selected from the WASH sector comprising Federal Ministries of (Water Resources, Environment, Works & Housing), Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), WaterAid Nigeria, World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Childrens’ Fund (UNICEF), were saddled with the responsibility of developing the National Guidelines.”

Consultations Ongoing Between Tinubu, Amaechi, Lawan, Others — APC National Vice Chairman

Nigeria healthcare facilities at risk of disease epicentres due to lack of WASH services ― FG

Health Benefits Of Unripe Plantain

Nigeria healthcare facilities at risk of disease epicentres due to lack of WASH services ― FG