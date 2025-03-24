The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has called for the immortalisation of former INEC Chairman, Professor Humphrey Nwosu, stating that Nigeria has not been fair to him.

The late Nwosu was Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1989 to 1993.

The electoral body under his watch conducted the June 12,1993 election won by the presidential candidate of the defunct Social Democratic Party, ( SDP), Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

The election adjudged as the freest and fairest was annulled by former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Professor Yakubu in a tribute he delivered on the occasion of the afternoon of tributes in honour of the former chairman of the Commission bemoaned lack of recognition of late Professor Nwosu.

He said: “Professor Nwosu did his best which was not always appreciated by many, including those who appointed him under an infinite transition from military rule to democracy which ended in the annulment of the presidential election held in 1993, resulting in the dissolution of the electoral commission and the emergence of an interim government.

“However, with the passage of time, the outcome of his effort is now widely appreciated. The election is now celebrated as one of the best in Nigeria. Even those who annulled it have expressed regret.

“A quarter of a century (25 years) later in June 2018, the presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential election, Chief M. K. O. Abiola, received the highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), posthumously.

“His running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, was conferred with the second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The date of the election (June 12th, 1993) has been gazetted as a national holiday and appropriately named as Democracy Day.

“Sadly, the electoral commission that conducted the election which was personified by Professor Nwosu received only a muffled commendation as if no one conducted the election.

“Surely, the election did not conduct itself. It was organised by a Commission made up of Commissioners and a Chairman. If it was an oversight that Professor Nwosu was not honoured in his lifetime, it is never late for the appropriate authority to do so posthumously.”

Professor Yakubu who recalled other landmark achievements of the late Nwosu during his stewardship, assured the family of the late Professor Nwosu that the Commission will continue to appreciate Professor Nwosu and the dedicated service he rendered to the nation.

“He introduced many innovations in election management. In physical terms, he laid the foundation for the independence of the Commission by initiating the current three-layer structure for the commission with offices at national, state and local government levels.

“He also introduced a number of reforms to election management. His tenure is synonymous with the Open Ballot System popularly referred to as Option A4 in which voters queued up behind the symbol of the party of their choice to vote and to be physically counted.”

