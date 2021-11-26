Nigeria has what it takes to boost its IGR through tourism ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that Nigeria has what it takes to boost its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through tourism.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this submission at the celebration of Lagos Asa Day 2021 and the launching of Youth Empowerment Access Centre, held at the De Blue Roof, Lagos Television, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Also speaking, Yoruba art and culture promoter, Prince Olaniyi and many Nollywood stars, including Prince Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Muka Ray, among others concurred with the governor, calling for more collaboration between government and private organizations, in order to exploit all the benefits that the industry could offers.

The programme themed: “Let’s use our cultural heritage to revive our economy,” was packaged and organized by ASA Day Worldwide Inc. Canada, in conjunction with Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The governor who was represented at the occasion by his Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, restated his administration’s commitment to continue to be promoting and preserve culture and traditions for today and future generations.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that there cannot be meaningful development in any society without a deep understanding of people’s culture and traditions, adding that with what the country is blessed within the area of art and culture, both human and material resources, particularly in Lagos State, huge revenue could be generated from it if well tapped.

The governor argued that the unique and symbolic Asa Day was in tandem with his administration’s THEMES development agenda, which is entertainment and tourism.

President, ASA Day Worldwide and convener, Asa Day, Prince Oyatoye, while calling for more collaboration between government and private organizations, in order to exploit all the benefits the industry could offer, contended that with both natural and human resources Lagos State was endowed with, it could multiply its IGR through tourism.

According to him, art and culture are part of daily life, positing that it is one of the arms that holds tourism, health, social being, welfare, heritage and every other thing that one considered as part of life.

Prince Kosoko and others who also attended the event commended the organisers for the initiative, who also the same view, said the government stood to gain a lot if it invested heavily in the industry.

Besides, the actors and actresses echoed: “The more we preserve our culture, the more we keep our heritage for future benefits.”

Highlights of the event include a cultural display, health talk, stage performance, lectures, launching of Youth Empowerment Access Center and presentation of awards.

