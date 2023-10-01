Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that despite the various challenges confronting Nigeria, the country has achieved significant breakthroughs in its journey.

He particularly observed that such milestones were important in sustaining the democratic process, as the nation has recorded 24 years of unbroken democratic governance dating back to 1999.

Speaking on Sunday at St. Paul’s Cathedral Church, Diobu, Port Harcourt, during an interdenominational church service to mark the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, Governor Fubara said Nigerians have refused to be discouraged by the numerous challenges confronting the country, remaining bonded as a nation.

He congratulated Nigerians for their courage and resilience to surmount the odds and challenges on their journey to nationhood.

The governor said, “I believe that for a country to develop, 63 years is still a short time, but even amidst all our struggles and challenges, there is still something to take away.

This can be seen in the way we have managed ourselves in the last 24 years, managing our Democratic system.”

He also declared that overcoming the challenges faced by the nation requires the commitment not only of the leaders at various levels of governance but also the collective responsibility of all Nigerians to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I want to say that the new administration at the centre is doing its best. What we owe them is our prayers and support to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams,” he stressed.

Describing his emergence as the governor of Rivers State as an act of providence, Governor Fubara said, “I didn’t struggle to be the governor of Rivers State; God made it possible in one way or another.

I strongly believe that because He has brought this responsibility upon me, He is going to lead me, and He is going to make me succeed because He is the God that never fails.”

He assured that his administration would not renege on its promises to the people of Rivers, particularly in terms of the security of lives and the welfare of the people.

He commended the security agencies for their relentless efforts in fighting crime and criminality, quelling acts that threaten the sovereignty of the country, and assured them of continued support, particularly from those in Rivers State, so that they could deliver on their mandate.

The governor charged traditional rulers to remain fathers to everybody while exposing criminal elements in their domains as a contribution towards achieving the goal of protecting the lives and property of all residents in the state.

“On May 29th, when we took our oath of office, we did promise the people that we would protect their lives and properties and that we would do everything we could within our power to make life better for them.

We are doing that; we promise to consolidate and continue on the New Rivers Vision, and to the glory of God, we have not deviated from it.

We may be experiencing some challenges, which is natural, but we are still on course. We can assure you that at the end of the day, the reason for supporting us must be achieved.”

In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Budu Wisdom Ihunwo, said Nigerians should use the occasion of the 63rd Independence Anniversary of the nation to reflect on the ideals of nationhood, be ready to amend their ways and be ready to make sacrifices to salvage the nation on the path of progress.

He said the youth should be given opportunities to serve the country in positions of responsibility.

