The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Ireti Kingibe, has urged Nigerians to remain committed to the ideals of democracy as it remained the best form of government.

Senator Kingibe, whose victory in the February 25, 2023, Senatorial election was affirmed by the Elections Petitions Court on Tuesday, made this call in a statement issued to mark International Democracy Day.

She noted that despite the challenges faced by Nigeria since its return to democracy, Nigeria has held together and fared better under civilian democratic rule than it did under authoritarian regimes.

Related Posts No Content Available

“As we mark the International Day of Democracy, it is fitting that we celebrate the gains achieved by our adherence to the rule of law. While it is indubitable that we are not where we had expected to be when we commenced this democratic journey in 1999, we have certainly made progress in terms of greater respect for the rule of law, the dignity of the human person, and the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

“We must consolidate on these gains as we press for more commitment from everyone including governments across all levels, for greater tolerance and acceptance of our ethnic and religious diversity.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that the things that bind us together as a people are far more resilient than the centrifugal forces threatening our unity. If we stand firm and together, we will defeat these forces, and only then can our nation fulfil its manifest destiny of being the voice of black people everywhere in the world”, Senator Kingibe said.

Senator Kingibe assured residents of Abuja that her tenure as their representative will usher in an era of improved security, healthcare, and peace as well as the provision of social infrastructure in the Federal Capital.

“I hold the mandate you have given to me sacred. I intend to fully discharge this mandate to your satisfaction as I will work relentlessly with my colleagues in the National Assembly and members in the executive branch of government, to ensure qualitative improvement in the well-being of residents of this our city”, Senator Kingibe stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE