Nigeria has made progress in HIV response ― NIMR

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has stated that the country has made progress in Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV) response.

The Director of Research at the Institute, Oliver Chukwujekwu said this at the 15th Inaugural lecture titled: Advancing Women’s health for a HIV-free Generation, held at Lead City University, Ibadan on Thursday.

Oliver, who is a Professor of Maternal, Reproductive and Child Health Department of Public Health, said the elimination of paediatric HIV infection remains a major public health challenge.

He, however, revealed that his team has shown that it is possible to eliminate paediatric HIV, as the last 3 consecutive years, did not record a single mother-to-child transmission of HIV to unborn babies.

The Lecturer recommended that Government, organised private sector, and institutions should prioritize research as it is the vehicle that drives development.

Oliver explained that Researchers should abandon pedestrian research and focus on those that address important national and developmental questions.

