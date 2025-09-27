Nigeria grants visa-free access to St. Kitts & Nevis citizens

Nigeria has opened a new chapter in its foreign and trade relations with St. Kitts & Nevis (SKN) by granting visa-free access to its citizens, effective September 26, 2025.

The policy makes SKN the first country outside ECOWAS and beyond the African continent to enjoy such privileges, a development described as the foundation of a new trade and mobility corridor linking Africa and the Caribbean.

Until now, Nigeria’s visa-free regime has applied only within ECOWAS, with Cameroon and Chad being the only African exceptions outside the bloc.

Extending this access to SKN marks a decisive policy shift.

Covering ordinary, official, and diplomatic passports, the waiver is seen as a bold step to strengthen trade, investment, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties across the Atlantic.

The breakthrough is credited to the convening power of Aquarian Consult Limited (ACL), which hosted the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS ’25) in Abuja earlier this year.

With SKN as the country of focus, the summit created momentum that has since translated into concrete policy action.

Managing Director of ACL, Aisha Maina, said the development proves that strategic facilitation works.

“This visa waiver is more than diplomacy; it is about opening doors for trade, investment, and cultural exchange. At ACL, we are proud to have played a role in turning dialogue into action,” she said.

In March 2025, shortly after AACIS, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with SKN’s Prime Minister Terrance Drew in Abuja to strengthen bilateral ties.

That same month, a historic non-stop Abuja–Basseterre charter flight carried 120 Nigerian delegates, establishing the first direct air link between West Africa and the Caribbean.

The relationship has since expanded across multiple areas, and the Afri-Caribbean Business Expo in Basseterre, co-hosted by ACL, showcased opportunities in agribusiness, technology, and the creative economy.

In August, bilateral talks in Abuja between Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and SKN’s Samal Duggins advanced cooperation on food security and trade facilitation.

Observers say the visa waiver reflects Nigeria’s broader policy shift toward targeted bilateral partnerships beyond Africa.

Until now, visa-free privileges were restricted to ECOWAS states. Extending it to SKN marks a strategic step toward diversifying Nigeria’s trade, tourism, and diplomatic partnerships.

Analysts also note that ACL’s facilitation under Aisha Maina’s leadership has positioned the firm as a driving force in Afri-Caribbean relations.

With AACIS ’26 scheduled for March 2026 in Abuja, stakeholders expect the Nigeria–SKN agreement to serve as a benchmark for future partnerships with other Caribbean nations.