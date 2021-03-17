Nigeria governed with imposed, unworkable 1999 constitution ― Prof Akintoye, Igboho, others

Following the expiration on December 16, 2020, of the 90-day notice of constitutional force majeure and Notice of Grave Constitutional Grievances issued to the Federal Government of Nigeria by the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) led by its chairman, Professor Banji Akintoye, the group on Wednesday warned that the Federal Government and the National Assembly is inviting a dangerous regime of self-help in the country.

Akintoye insisted that those who insist on Governing Nigeria with the “imposed, fraudulent and unworkable 1999 Constitution, as well as those who still aspire to contest further national elections under that Constitution, should know they are the ones pushing Nigeria towards a Violent Disintegration”, adding that the ethnic nations currently trapped in the failed Lugardian experiment of 1914 will do everything legitimate under appropriate International Instruments to extricate them from the Union of death, attrition and backwardness that Nigeria has become for them.

The Alana Yoruba race and leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua made this known at a press conference held at the secretariat of the Ilan Omo Oodua in Ibadan, emphasising that the hydra-headed monster of gross insecurity running wild all over Nigeria wearing at various times, the garment of Boko Haram, Fulani Herdsmen, Miyetti Allah or bandits will force people to stand up for themselves, insisting that the gathering is to Inform the people and the international community on what the next steps will be in the resolve to extricate the race from the “death-trap and bondage that a unitary Nigeria has become for the people.

The (NINAS) in the communique signed by Professor Akintoye maintained that no progress is possible for the Peoples of Nigeria under 1999 which it dismissed as unitary.

” We cannot be Proclaiming Restructuring, Resource Control, Rule of Law Security, EndSARS,

Corruption, or even Good Governance and still be warming up to go to another round of General Elections in 2023 that will renew the life of the 1999 Constitution which Guarantees Unitarism, Resource Hijack, Impunity, Insecurity, SARS Killings, Corruption, and Bad Governance.

“We must now get honest with ourselves and turn off the tap from which these evils flow without further delay. The 1999 Constitution is that tap.”

While it recalled that it had earlier given the federal government an ultimatum, to open consultations with constituent components of Nigeria, it revealed its move to open dialogue with all the political office holders in Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt in order to hold a 60-Day Period of Consultations on how to work together.

The communique further read in part: “Let it be clearly understood that in the face of the demise of the 1999 Constitution and the rapid progression towards self-help across Nigeria by People who find themselves under the invasion by murderous, heavily armed Fulani Militia masquerading as herdsmen while the security agents look the other way, it is only a matter of time for the bloody altercations that are currently building up to explode into the violent disintegration of Nigeria with catastrophic consequences.

“Proclamation by the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination NINAS, offers Nigeria, Nigerians and the concerned international community, the most viable, most comprehensive and most peaceful framework for undertaking the inevitable fundamental reconfiguration of the damaged constitutional basis of Nigeria which has degenerated to the situation described in September 2019 by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Nigeria, Agnes Callamard, as a Pressure Cooker for Injustice, in circumstances that pose a Threat to Global security.

“In the event that Nigeria snaps since the most notorious Global Terror Networks including ISIS and Al-Quaeda are already converging in the large swathes of ungoverned spaces Nigeria offers and with frightening prospects of an unprecedented Refugee Crisis for the World should Nigeria come undone.

“Now that Sheik Ahmad Gumi has helped us piece together the last pieces of the jigsaw puzzle regarding who the terrorists tormenting Nigeria are, where they are, what their motives are, what the Nigerian government and security agencies know, and the ethnoreligious fissures within the terror Battlefields, NINAS is confident that the illusions of many regarding the monster we are up against, will be dispersed and more hands will get on the deck.

“Those who insist on governing Nigeria with the imposed, fraudulent and unworkable 1999 Constitution, as well as those who still aspire to contest further national elections under that Constitution, should know they are the ones pushing Nigeria towards a violent disintegration but the ethnic nations currently trapped in the failed Lugardian experiment of 1914 will do everything legitimate under appropriate International instruments to extricate them from the Union of Death, attrition and backwardness that Nigeria has become for them.

“NINAS urge our various peoples across the Alliance Territories to remain calm and confident as measured steps are being taken towards ending our Bondage.”

Also speaking, Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, Igboho aligned himself with the submissions of the meeting, adding that it is time to stand against intimidation by any race because the Yoruba nation is not a coward.

He urged all farmers in the Southwest to go back to the farm as communities and farming outlets will be continuously monitored in order to provide security for them and forestall a further invasion.

Members of (NINAS) include Professor Banji Akintoye, former Chief of Staff in General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida military regime, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, former Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang, amongst others.

