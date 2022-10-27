Nigeria floods: Africa must call attention to growing intensity, frequency of climate catastrophes —Expert

The 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) is a great opportunity for Africa to band together to highlight climate justice and how the world can support Africa to adapt to climate change and grow their economy in a way that is climate friendly, Professor ChukwumerijeOkereke, a professor of Global Climate and Environmental Governance, has said.

“This is called green growth, low-carbon development or climate-resilient development.”

Climate justice is an issue for Africa because the continent bears the brunt of climate change, while being the least contributor to the phenomenon.

Professor Okereke, speaking in an interaction on the forthcoming COP27 holding in Egypt in November said, “Africa must demand that emission mitigation levels from the West, especially the G20, should be ratcheted up,” noting that, “if all the pledges in the NDCs are added up, they will not suffice to keep global rise in temperature below 2 degrees Celsius.”

He said that at COP27, “Africa must call attention to the multiple and growing intensity and frequency of climate catastrophes happening in Africa.

“For example, you will see that the flooding incidence in Nigeria have been unprecedented in size and intensity.”

Recall that as of October 16, no fewer than 2,504,095 Nigerians have so far been affected by floods across the country according to the statistics released by Federal Government on the 2022 flood. About 1,302,589 people were displaced; 2,407 people injured and 603 people killed, government figures say.

“About 50 per cent of the crop yield failure in Nigeria is due to climate change. This number is bound to increase.

“A vast part of the northern part of Nigeria has now been overtaken by desertification because of climate change. The herders-farmers conflict in Nigeria has something to do with climate change. 30,000 square km of Nigeria lies within the coast line.

“Lagos is endangered. States like Delta and Bayelsa will be completely inundated with a one-metre sea level rise.

“So Africa needs to call attention to these dimensions to the impact of climate change and ask the world to provide the necessary support that Africa needs to adapt.”

The Director of Centre for Climate and Development at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Nigeria, also spoke on the finance needed for climate adaptation.

He explained that “It is hard to adapt to climate if you don’t have the finance. Previous COPs have recognised this.

“Industrialised countries promised to give $100 billion per annum to help developing countries cope. Up till now they have not been able to meet that target. So Africa needs to shine light on the importance of climate finance!”